Bernie, Bibi and the Brutal Occupation: Listen to Gideon Levy

One week ahead of Israel's third election in less than a year, host Simon Spungin is joined by senior Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy.

Among the issues on today’s agenda: 

Bernie Sanders’ victory in Nevada and what a Sanders presidency could mean for Israel;

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate efforts to cling onto power and the 'racists in disguise' who hope to unseat him;

And, how Israeli leaders from every party have – with the connivance of the public and the media – normalized the brutal occupation of 4.5 million Palestinians. 

