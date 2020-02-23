Bernie, Bibi and the Brutal Occupation: Listen to Gideon Levy
'For Israel, for peace and for justice, let's keep our fingers crossed for a Sanders presidency.' LISTEN FREE
One week ahead of Israel's third election in less than a year, host Simon Spungin is joined by senior Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy.
Among the issues on today’s agenda:
Bernie Sanders’ victory in Nevada and what a Sanders presidency could mean for Israel;
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate efforts to cling onto power and the 'racists in disguise' who hope to unseat him;
And, how Israeli leaders from every party have – with the connivance of the public and the media – normalized the brutal occupation of 4.5 million Palestinians.
Recommended related reading:
The IDF Spirit: These Aren’t Human Beings. They’re Palestinians / Gideon Levy
Persecution in the spirit of the times / Editorial
We Arab Americans and Muslims are voting for Bernie. Because he's Jewish / Amer Zahr
