Bennett Departs for Bahrain in a Historic Visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took off on Monday for Bahrain, the first-ever official visit by an Israeli premier to the country.

Bennett is expected to meet on Tuesday with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in his private palace, as well as with Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The historic meeting comes nearly a year and a half since the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between the two countries, and two months after Bennett's visit to the United Arab Emirates.

A statement from Bennett's office said that the leaders will discuss "the importance of peace" between the countries and advancing diplomatic and economic issues, "particularly those relating to technology and innovation."

Ahead of his flight, Bennett told reporters: "This is an exciting event ... In this turbulent era, it is important that our region in particular send a message of cooperation and goodwill and standing against threats together."

In addition to forging closer ties, Israel also wants to use the visit to Bahrain to signal to Iran that other Middle Eastern states are cooperating in working against it.

Earlier in February, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also visited Bahrain, where he met with the king as well as other senior leadership to sign a deal to formalize security ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also visited the country in September. While there, both ministers toured the United States Fifth Fleet base.

In September 2020, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to normalize ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter-century to break a longstanding taboo, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.