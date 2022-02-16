Bennett Backs Lifting COVID Restrictions on Unvaccinated Tourists

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is backing lifting coronavirus restrictions put in place to counter the omicron variant by March 1, including allowing unvaccinated tourists into the country.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry presented a plan to Bennett to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions. The ministry will discuss the matter once again on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday's meeting.

In a discussion set to be held Thursday, Bennett is expected to ask to renew the entry of unvaccinated foreigners into Israel as soon as next week, which would allow families with children – who have not been vaccinated yet due to their age – to enter the country.

A discussion on revoking the regulation to present a proof of vaccination at events and conferences is also expected next week. A final decision on the matter is subject to the approval of medical experts.

The expert panel will also discuss coronavirus guidelines in schools and the requirement to wear masks indoors, but it has not yet been clarified whether a decision is expected to be made to change the rules on these issues.

According to the Health Ministry, 20,340 people tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. The number of serious cases continues to decline, and is currently standing at 927. The R number, indicating how many people each carrier will infect on average, has also slightly decreased – from 0.7 to 0.68.

This downward trend also persists in the rate of positive tests. Of the 121,193 tests conducted Tuesday, 18.73 percent returned positive. Since the outbreak of the virus, there have been 9,651 COVID-related deaths in Israel.