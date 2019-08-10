Israeli Army Says Foiled Infiltration Attempt by Heavily Armed Gazans

File: Israeli soldiers inspect the area around their observation post across the border fence with the southern Gaza Strip on August 1, 2019.

An attempt by armed Palestinian militants in Gaza to enter Israel was thwarted early Saturday, the military said.

One of the armed men was shot dead after he crossed the border, according to an army statement, which said the militants were armed with AK-47 assault rifles, hand grenades, and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

Last week, the military said three soldiers were shot and wounded by a Palestinian who infiltrated the Gaza border fence east of Khan Yunis. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian, was subsequently killed by Israeli fire.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said Hani Abu Salah was wearing a Hamas uniform and armed with an AK-47 and grenades. Preliminary investigations assessed that the suspect acted independently.

Earlier this week, the Shin Bet security agency said it had uncovered a Hamas cell in Hebron whose members were plotting to carry out attacks in Jerusalem. The suspects, who received orders from Hamas in the Gaza Strip, were arrested in June in a joint operation with the Israeli army and police, the Shin Bet said.

Also this week, a A 19-year-old Israeli soldier and yeshiva student was stabbed to death in the West Bank settlement bloc of Gush Etzion by an unknown assailant, who has yet to be captured.

More details soon...