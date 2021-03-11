A moment before the election in Israel and in light of the new administration in the United States, Haaretz held a Strategy and National Security Conference with the Commanders for Israel’s Security organization.

At the core: How to deal with the Iranian nuclear challenge. WATCH

The conference tried to understand whether it is right and possible to rehabilitate the nuclear treaty with Iran, what implications the Abraham Agreements with Arab countries have for the region and the status of the Arab peace initiative, and whether the Israeli-Palestinian arena is stable, or whether the creeping annexation is likely to torpedo the two-state solution.