Weekend of Hate Crimes: Anti-Arab Slogans Scrawled in Palestinian Village in Latest Act of Vandalism

Slogans sprayed on a wall in the village of al-Mughayyir.

Several cars were vandalized and graffiti was sprayed in a Palestinian village in the central West Bank on Sunday in a suspected hate crime

عصابات المستوطنين يعطبون إطارات السيارات ويخطون عبارات عنصرية بحق الفلسطينيين في قرية المغير برام الله، فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/sYbKOCxTUD — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 25, 2018

Palestinians from the village of al-Mughayyir reported inscriptions were spray-painted on some village walls, saying "Price Tag," "revenge," and "Enough with the administrative orders," the latter referring to edicts issued by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service against right-wing activists to keep them out of the West Bank.

The Israel Police have opened an investigation.

On Friday, several cars were vandalized and graffiti was sprayed on houses in the West Bank town of Asira al-Qibliya near Nablus. A similar incident, in which more than ten cars were damaged, was reported in an adjacent community.

Palestinians from Asira al-Qibliya reported that graffiti reading, "Fight the foe, not the friend" was spray-painted on the wall of a house. A Star of David was sprayed on one of the cars.

Photos given to B'Tselem, an NGO that documents hate crimes in the West Bank, show another inscription reading, "Regards from Shmida's tent," an apparent reference to a right-wing activist. The photos show other vehicles with punctured tires.

Also Friday, in the nearby town of Huwara, over ten cars were vandalized in a parking lot. Security camera footage shows two hooded, masked men walking among the vehicles and slashing the tires.