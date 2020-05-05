Annexation Isn't the End of the World. Listen to Gideon Levy
Anshel Pfeffer on the Supreme Court's televised hearing of petitions against allowing Netanyahu to form a gov't while awaiting trial for corruption.
Host Simon Spungin is joined by senior Haaretz columnist Gideon Levy, who says that formalizing Israel's de facto annexation of West Bank settlements will not change the facts of the occupation.
Also on the agenda: Why Benjamin Netanyahu would be unable to say no if U.S. President Donald Trump wants Israel to impose sovereignty over the settlements and why the Israeli and Palestinian response to the coronavirus pandemic has given Gideon some room for hope.
In Part Two, Anshel Pfeffer explains why 11 Supreme Court justices are unlikely to accept petitions seeking to bar Netanyahu from forming the next government.
