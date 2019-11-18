Gantz Chides Netanyahu for Doubling Down on Threat From Arab Lawmakers

With two days left until his mandate to form a government expires, Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz continues his attempt to secure a coalition, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is claiming that a Gantz-led minority government backed by the country's Arab parties would be a "national attack on the State of Israel."

After their "good, practical" meeting on Sunday, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman is set to meet with Netanyahu again on Monday. The right-wing bloc spearheaded by Netanyahu's Likud is also scheduled to meet in the Knesset on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Kahol Lavan said it made significant progress in talks with both Yisrael Beiteinu and the center-left Labor-Gesher party on Sunday.

On Sunday night, Netanyahu's Likud party held an "emergency" rally in Tel Aviv to protest "a minority government supported by the Arab parties." During the rally, Netanyahu said Joint List lawmakers seek to destroy Israel, adding that if a Gantz-led minority government is formed, "they will celebrate in Tehran, in Ramallah, and in Gaza."

Latest updates:

8:45 P.M. Hundred of Netanyahu supporters protest outside the attorney general's residence

Protesters assembled on Goren Square in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva ahead of an expected announcement on Netanyahu's indictments on Tuesday.

Waving flags, the protesters, many of which had come on organized buses from other parts of Israel and settlements in the West Bank, shouted slogans against Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan.

7:14 P.M. Likud MK Avi Dichter: 'I know Arabs well, they won't change'

Criticizing Gantz's openings to the Arab parties, newly-minted deputy defense minister Avi Dichter told the Kahol Lavan leader that his "kowtowing to Arab politicians is a recipe for a national catastrophe."

"I know Arabs well," the former internal security minister and Shin Bet director said, "they won't change."

A parliamentarian since 2006 (except for a brief lull during which he left his post to be a cabinet minister), Dichter was a sponsor of the controversial nation-state law in 2018.

6:27 P.M. Lieberman and Gantz have met, no further comments

A common statement from Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu said party leaders Benny Gantz and Avigdor Lieberman met again on Mondy afternoon, with no further comments. This follows a series of meeting in the past week.

Kingmaker Lieberman could meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Monday, a day after a meeting that their parties described as "practical and good."

6:04 P.M. There's a place for everyone, every opinion in the Knesset, but please don't attack the IDF, Gantz tells Tibi

Responding to an earlier intervention by Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, who has been the focus of Netanyahu's sustained deligitimatization of Arab politicians, Gantz struck a conciliatory tone in an intervention on the Knesset floor on Monday evening.

"I want to tell you, my Arab friends," said the Kahol Lavan leader, "we don't agree on everything. This is no secret. Our political opinions in particular are very different, and I suppose they will continue to be."

"I respectfully accept the criticism you're making of the state of Israel's action against the Palestinian people," Gantz said. Earlier, Tibi had reiterated his frustration with the fact that Israeli politicians had not felt the need to apologize for the death of a civilian family in the latest round of fighting in Gaza.

"But I implore you, do not attack the IDF," Gantz continued. "Whenever something goes wrong, we question, we examine, and we learn our lessons."

"We are not infallible," Gantz said, recalling his experience as army chief, "but the purity of our intentions is clear."

5:15 P.M. Benjamin Netanyahu meets Likud rival Gideon Sa'ar

The prime minister met his Knesset colleague, and potential challenger for party leadership Gideon Sa'ar on Monday afternoon, a party press release said.

The pair discussed "the efforts to establish a national unity government and to prevent the formation of a dangerous minority government," according to the statement.

In October, the party almost held a party primary in order to curb the prospects of Netanyahu losing the leadership, with Sa'ar saying he was gunning for the top spot.

5:09 P.M. The Joint List's Ayman Odeh calls for unity among Jews and Arabs, says the 'Netanyahu civil war will not happen'

In a video posted on Twitter on Monday evening, Odeh, who chairs the Hadash faction inside the Joint List, and is the leader of the Arab-majority alliance, said Netanyahu's declarations were "an attempt to spark a civil war."

"There has never been a prime minister who has benefited so much from division, hatred and racism," the politician said, calling for all segments of the Israeli public to work together.



"We won't let him fan the flames of hate," he said. "The Benjamin Netanyahu civil war will not happen."



"I address you, the Jewish public. You know the danger of charismatic leaders riding murky waves of hate and racism. You know what it's like to be a persecuted minority. This is our chance, Arabs and Jews, to show him that his time has passed and that incitement will not work... Let's show him how strong we are together," Odeh concluded.

3:15 P.M. Gantz, Lapid blast Netanyahu for incitement, call again for direct talks

Talking after a Kahol Lavan meeting in the Knesset, Gantz called on the prime minister "to come and sit with us for a direct, honest and true negotiation. Instead of being in turn intimidating and scared, let's talk."

In response to Netanyahu's comments over the last few days about the members of the common list: "I, too, have disagreements with members of the Joint List. I agree with them on some things and absolutely disagree on others. But the kind of lashing out we saw for the last two days has got to stop. You must, Netanyahu, recant immediately."

Co-leader Yair Lapid added that "what comes out of Netanyahu's mouth in the last few days only incites violence, it sounds like the followers of Baruch Goldstein," referring to the Jewish extremist that carried out the 1994 massacre in Hebron, killing 29 and injuring 125 Palestinians. "It'll end badly, he knows, he was there. If there's violence, it's on Bibi."

2:45 P.M. Netanyahu: Minority government would be dream of Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah

The prime minister doubled down on his warnings not to establish a minority government supported by Joint List lawmakers, who he says back terror groups and want to wipe out the State of Israel, in a televised address. "There's a pivotal moment in the history of Israel where there is a possibility that in a few hours, a government will be established that depends upon and is supported by terror supporters," he said.

Everyone said that they are crying wolf, Netanyahu said, but "There's a real wolf in the room."

He said that he told Kahol Lavan to stop, but they did not, and are continuing forward toward a minority government supported by the List. "This is the dream government of Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah. They'll celebrate in Tehran, Ramallah and Gaza."

Netanyahu also pointed a finger at Yair Lapid, saying that if it depended on him, he would pay any price. "It's not 'Israel before all,' but the regime before all. They're ready to sit with Tibi, but not the prime minister of Israel."

2:04 P.M. Lieberman issues new ultimatum amid Netanyahu-Gantz deadlock

In a televised address, Lieberman said citizens don't want him to join Netanyahu or Gantz in a minority government or go to another election. The solution, he said, is simple: A national unity government. "Any minority government would be a disaster," he added.

Coalition negotiations ended Saturday night at 3 A.M. with opposition representatives, he said, and will continue through Wednesday at noon. If both sides have not reached a basic agreement by then, "it's every man for himself."

12:47 P.M. Tibi files complaint with ethics committee regarding Netanyahu

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi filed a complaint with the Knesset Ethics Committee, saying that at a conference last week, Netanyahu falsely accused Tibi of reading out the names of terrorists killed in Gaza during the 2014 war in Knesset. Netanyahu's "slanderous, defamatory and humiliating" statements lower the level of public discourse and cause incitement that may lead to physical violence against elected officials, Tibi said.

Tibi added that after the event, he and his family faced an increase in incidents of incitement and threats over the phone and on social media.

10:25 A.M. Kahol Lavan won't be able to form a minority gov't, party officials say

Kahol Lavan officials determined Saturday night that Benny Gantz will not succeed in forming a minority government with Lieberman and backed by the Joint List by Tuesday, when his mandate expires.

According to two party sources, if Gantz doesn't reach an agreement with Likud in the coming days, the mandate will return to the president, after which attempts at a unity government will continue.

Another source said, "Still, after meetings between officials, there really isn't news. If Lieberman won't vote for a minority government, it won't be possible to form one. Apparently, at the moment, he won't support it, but we'll try until the last second."

9:28 A.M. Tibi: 'Israeli leaders don't apologize to Arabs'

In an interview with Army Radio, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said his party opposes assassinations, such as that of Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata last week, and support peace, and expressing support for the two-state solution.

He added, "I will repeat that there is no harming civilians. Not children, not Israelis, and not Palestinians. There is no symmetry between occupiers and the occupied, but a child is a child."

Referencing the family that was mistakenly killed by the Israeli military in Gaza in Deir al-Balah, he said, "Israeli leaders don't apologize to Arabs, they express sorrow for everyone else…I head a general who said there's no need to apologize. Jewish leaders don't see a need to apologize to Arabs."

9:17 A.M. Joint List files complaint against picture depicting Odeh as 'enemy of the public'

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh filed a complaint with Knesset Guard Yosef Grief. It describes a picture that circulated on the "True News" Twitter account, in which Odeh's head was Photoshopped onto the body of a Quds Force soldier. It was accompanied by a caption quoting Odeh as saying that he wants to remain in the opposition but receive security briefings, and that the left does not understand the danger posed by "Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters in the Israeli Knesset."

The picture, the complaint says, was intended to present Odeh as an enemy of the public and incite physical violence against him. "History has taught us that pictures like these have the power to lead to assassinations."

8:53 A.M. Tibi links threats against Joint List to Netanyahu

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said that threats made against him and his party have been reported to the Knesset guard. "We view Netanyahu as personally responsible for these threats. There is a direct and immediate connection between his campaign against us and the wave of threats." He added, "Netanyahu is good at incitement, and once he even succeeded against a former prime minister. I expect that President Reuven Rivlin and the attorney general will hear" the concerns and discuss them.

8:19 A.M. Ultra-Orthodox will need to make concessions for Lieberman, Likud's Miki Zohar says

Likud MK Miki Zohar told Army Radio that the conversation between Lieberman and Netanyahu was "excellent," and that the ultra-Orthodox parties will also have to make concessions to accommodate Lieberman to avoid a minority government. If the Rebbe of the Gur Hassidic sect will need to assess if we all need to go to the opposition together or pass the draft law, Zohar said, "I don't think it's possible to make that decision."

Sunday, 8:52 P.M. Joint List leader: Netanyahu is a bitter criminal who does not know how to lose

"There will be no 'Benjamin Intersection' or 'Netanyahu High School.' He signed away his legacy tonight as a bitter criminal who does not know how to lose," Joint List Chairman Ayman Odeh said regarding Netanyahu's remarks on his party. The prime minister only knows "how to hurt and incite against those he is supposed to serve."

He added, "All of us, Arabs and our Jewish peers, will breathe a sigh of relief on the day that he will leave, and we will continue to fight for peace, equality democracy and social justice."

Sunday, 8:40 P.M. Joint List MKs: Netanyahu's speech incitement against their lives

Joint List members responded to Netanyahu's attacks on the party during his "emergency rally." MK Ofer Cassif, the lone Jewish member of the party, wrote "When Netanyahu says cooperating with us is 'a terror attack' that demands emergency measures, what does he mean?" Netanyahu determined that "my blood and the blood of my peers" is fair game. His remarks "send his followers to act. Whoever does not rise now against incitement, will bear responsibility for the disaster that will befall us all."

MK Aida Touma-Sliman said Netanyahu is declaring her and her peers to be fair targets, and has crossed all lines. "The consequences of this incitement are going to be severe. Bibi, you've lost it."

Sunday, 8:33 P.M. Kahol Lavan: 'Netanyahu only cares about Netanyahu'

In a statement from Kahol Lavan in response to Netanyahu's "emergency rally," the party said "The residents of the south did not get an 'emergency rally,' nor did the sick who are being thrown into the hallways of hospitals, nor the elderly nor the disabled. As usual, Netanyahu only cares about Netanyahu."

Sunday, 8:25 P.M. Joint List's Hadash: Arab party expects internal battle before minority government decision made

Members of the predominantly Arab Hadash party, which is part of the Joint List Knesset , said a major battle is expected in the party before a decision is made on whether to support a minority government headed by Gantz.

One option being considered within the Joint List is that if Gantz only needs the support of four of the Joint List's 13 Knesset members, then its Ta'al and United Arab List factions, which together have five Knesset seats, would vote in favor of a Gantz-led government. The other eight votes from the other two factions in the Joint List, Hadash and Balad, would abstain.

Sunday, 8:05 P.M. Netanyahu at 'emergency rally': Joint List lawmakers want to destroy Israel, Tehran will celebrate Gantz minority gov't

At Likud's "emergency rally," Netanyahu says Joint List lawmakers seek to destroy Israel, adding that if a Gantz-led minority government is formed, "they will celebrate in Tehran, in Ramallah, and in Gaza."

To depend on the Joint List "is a danger to the State of Israel," he said, adding that Joint List MKs call Israeli soldiers murderers. Over the past week, when Israel was bombarded with Gaza rockets, Joint List MKs "support terror groups that want to wipe out the country." Negotiating with the party, Netanyahu said, is a "slap in the face" to Israeli civilians and soldiers and a severe affront to Israeli democracy itself.

Sunday, 7:43 P.M. Kahol Lavan and Labor-Gesher made progress, discussed future government

A meeting between Kahol Lavan and Labor-Gesher has concluded, a joint statement said, adding that the parties made progress toward an agreement on the fundamentals of a future government.

Sunday, 6:51 P.M. Likud and Yisrael Beitenu say Lieberman-Netanyahu meeting was 'practical, good'

A joint statement from Netanyahu and Lieberman's parties say the two have finished an hour-long meeting that included a "practical and good" discussion centering on forming a unity government.