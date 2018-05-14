Al-Jazeera claims reporter wounded by Israeli forces while covering Gaza protests, May 15, 2018

The pan-Arab satellite news network Al-Jazeera says one of its reporters has been wounded while covering demonstrations in Gaza.

Qatar-based Al-Jazeera reported Monday afternoon that journalist Wael Dhadouh was “injured by live ammunition from Israeli forces.”

It did not elaborate in a tweet announcing Dhadouh’s injury.

BREAKING: Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh injured by live ammunition from Israeli forces during mass protests in Gaza https://t.co/w8n2RtoEAy pic.twitter.com/UJAHaX6WZY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 14, 2018

The world’s largest body of Muslim-majority nations says it “strongly rejects and condemns” the White House’s “deplorable action” to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it considers the U.S. move an “illegal decision” and “an attack on the historical, legal, natural and national rights of the Palestinian people.” The organization said the move Monday also represents “an affront to international peace and security.”

The OIC said the U.S. administration has “expressed utter disdain and disrespect to Palestinian legitimate rights and international law” and shown disregard toward the sentiments of Muslims, who value Jerusalem as home to one of Islam’s holiest sites, the al-Aqsa mosque complex.

The statement comes as at least 43 Palestinians, including five minors, were killed by Israeli forces Monday. More than 770 Palestinians were wounded in protests in the Gaza Strip.