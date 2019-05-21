Seen From Above: Shedding New Light on Familiar Israeli Landscape

Adam Shpigel started using a GoPro camera seven years ago, when he became “enthralled with underwater photography.” He then switched to a single-lens reflex camera since he became “excited by the long-term exposures possible with such a camera.” Then came the first drone, opening up new possibilities. He is now enamoured with the view from above.

“An aerial photograph immediately arouses the interest of the human eye,” says Shpigel, who makes his living as a lawyer working in energy-related affairs. “It shows a different angle of looking at even the normal and boring places that we pass by every day. In my photos, I always try to show things from some special perspective. I take photos because it inspires me, giving me an adrenaline rush and immense satisfaction. With the drone you can fly like a bird, enjoy the scenery and, obviously, look at things from a different angle. It’s exciting to see shots of the Israeli landscape from a different perspective.”

Central Tel Aviv. Adam Shpigel

Ruhama Badlands nature reserve in southern Israel. Adam Shpigel

Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv. Adam Shpigel

A beach in Herzliya, Israel. Adam Shpigel

A beach in Israel. Adam Shpigel

A view of southern Tel Aviv and Jaffa, Israel. Adam Shpigel

An intersection in Haifa, Israel. Adam Shpigel

The road leading to Mizpe Ramon, southern Israel. Adam Shpigel

Rabin Square, Tel Aviv. Adam Shpigel