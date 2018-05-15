Jerusalem Celebrates, Tel Aviv Parties and Gaza Bleeds - a Surreal 24 Hours

Separated by less than 50 miles, scenes of horrific bloodshed and jubilation as the deadlies day of the Gaza March of Return protests coincided with the historic move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and Israel celebrating its Eurovision win.

Thousands of cheering fans welcomed Eurovision song contest Netta Barzilai in Tel Aviv on Monday. Barzilai, 25, was announced winner of the Eurovision contest on Saturday.

Her win in Lisbon was Israel's fourth in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world. It also guarantees their right to host the event next year, which will be Israel's first since 1998.

Palestinians rallied in Gaza on Tuesday for the funerals of scores of people killed by Israeli troops a day earlier, while on the Gaza-Israel border, Israeli forces took up positions to deal with the expected final day of a Palestinian protest campaign.

Monday's violence on the border, which took place as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, was the bloodiest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict.

>> UPDATE: Follow the latest developments on the second day of Gaza protests, hours after 59 were killed and more than 2,200 were wounded on the border

The death toll rose to 60 overnight after an eight-month-old baby died from tear gas that her family said she inhaled at a protest camp on Monday. More than 2,200 Palestinians were also injured by gunfire or tear gas.

Palestinian leaders have called Monday's events a massacre, and the Israeli tactic of using live fire against the protesters has drawn worldwide concern and condemnation.

In contrast to the violent scenes in Gaza, Israeli dignitaries and guests attended a ceremony in Jerusalem to open the U.S. Embassy following its relocation from Tel Aviv.

The move fulfilled a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump, who in December recognised the holy city as the Israeli capital.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for "having the courage to keep your promises".

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, the top Democrat on the foreign relations subcommittee that covers the region, told Reuters the situation was "tragic" and said "It’s not viewed as the U.S. trying to solve a problem, it’s viewed as the U.S. just stepping away from the problem, and that’s sad."

Palestinians shout slogans against the inauguration of the U.S. embassy following its move to Jerusalem, as they protest near the Israel-Gaza border, May 14, 2018. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

Wine accident. Behind the scenes at Israel’s celebrations of U.S. embassy move. Jerusalem, May 14, 2018 Noa Landau

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near Gaza City on May 14, 2018. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Thousands of Israelis attend Netta Barzilai's festive welcome concert in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018 after she won the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ

Netta Barzilai performs on stage a festive welcome concert in Tel Aviv on May 14, 2018 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday in Lisbon, Portugal. JACK GUEZ/AFP

US President's daughter Ivanka Trump unveils an inauguration plaque during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018 \ RONEN ZVULUN/ REUTERS

A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip, May 14, 2018 SAID KHATIB/AFP

The mother of a Leila al-Ghandour, a Palestinian baby of 8 months who died of tear gas inhalation during clashes on Gaza border, holds her at the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on May 15, 20 MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Sheldon Adelson is seen ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018 MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

The Israeli and United States flags are projected on the walls of the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City, to mark the opening of the new US embassy on May 14, 2018 AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of Nakba Day, at the Israel-Gaza border, May 14, 2018. \ IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/ REUTERS