Jerusalem Celebrates, Tel Aviv Parties and Gaza Bleeds - a Surreal 24 Hours

Separated by less than 50 miles, scenes of horrific bloodshed and jubilation as the deadlies day of Gaza protests coincided with historic move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and Israel celebrating its Eurovision win

Separated by less than 50 miles, scenes of horrific bloodshed and jubilation as the deadlies day of the Gaza March of Return protests coincided with the historic move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and Israel celebrating its Eurovision win.

Thousands of cheering fans welcomed Eurovision song contest Netta Barzilai in Tel Aviv on Monday. Barzilai, 25, was announced winner of the Eurovision contest on Saturday.

Her win in Lisbon was Israel's fourth in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world. It also guarantees their right to host the event next year, which will be Israel's first since 1998.

Palestinians rallied in Gaza on Tuesday for the funerals of scores of people killed by Israeli troops a day earlier, while on the Gaza-Israel border, Israeli forces took up positions to deal with the expected final day of a Palestinian protest campaign.

Monday's violence on the border, which took place as the United States opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, was the bloodiest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict.

The death toll rose to 60 overnight after an eight-month-old baby died from tear gas that her family said she inhaled at a protest camp on Monday. More than 2,200 Palestinians were also injured by gunfire or tear gas.

Palestinian leaders have called Monday's events a massacre, and the Israeli tactic of using live fire against the protesters has drawn worldwide concern and condemnation.

In contrast to the violent scenes in Gaza, Israeli dignitaries and guests attended a ceremony in Jerusalem to open the U.S. Embassy following its relocation from Tel Aviv.

The move fulfilled a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump, who in December recognised the holy city as the Israeli capital.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for "having the courage to keep your promises".

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, the top Democrat on the foreign relations subcommittee that covers the region, told Reuters the situation was "tragic" and said "It’s not viewed as the U.S. trying to solve a problem, it’s viewed as the U.S. just stepping away from the problem, and that’s sad."

