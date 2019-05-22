Hamsin Fog Descends on a Scorching Israel

The fog that many people on the coast, especially in Tel Aviv, saw Wednesday was actually cloud cover of a kind typical for this time of year.

According to the company Meteo-Tech, the fog stemmed from cold air that approached the coast and warmer air that entrapped it. The clash created a high concentration of vapors and generated the low-lying clouds.

Moti Milrod

Very warm and dry air has hovered over Israel in recent days, and on Thursday and Friday in Tel Aviv the temperature is expected to rise to around 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit).

But the water in the Mediterranean Sea and the air above are still relatively cool because of Israel’s cool spring this year. That’s why cooler air has been approaching the coast, which gets trapped under the warmer air that’s up to 200 meters (656 feet) high.

Moti Milrod

While this is a common phenomenon during the transition from spring to summer, the fact that it happened in the middle of the day Wednesday made it more noticeable.

On Thursday the very warm air will enter from the east, accompanied by winds. This will block the cool air from the coast, so the fog is expected to dissipate.

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod

Moti Milrod