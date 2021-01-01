Haaretz Photographers' Top 2020 Photos of Israel
These are the best photos of the year taken by Haaretz photographers, moments of history caught on camera
Credit: Tomer Appelbaum, Ofer Vaknin, Moti Milrod, Meged Goazni, Emil Salman,
Haaretz
Haaretz
2020 will be remembered as the year when the world changed. The life that we knew will probably never return – but there are opportunities to restart, to amend, to upgrade.
These are the best photos of the year taken by Haaretz photographers, moments of history caught on camera.
