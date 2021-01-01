Haaretz Photographers' Top 2020 Photos of Israel

2020 will be remembered as the year when the world changed. The life that we knew will probably never return – but there are opportunities to restart, to amend, to upgrade.



These are the best photos of the year taken by Haaretz photographers, moments of history caught on camera.

Open gallery view Cattle walk past Israeli army tanks in the northern Golan Heights, in July. Credit: Gil Elyahu

Open gallery view The Deer Forest in Odem in the Golan Heights, in January. Credit: Gil Elyahu

Open gallery view Cloudy sky above the fields of the Ein Harod kibbutz in northern Israel, in January. Credit: Gil Eliyau

Open gallery view An Israeli army tank in a dry sunflowera field on the border with Gaza Strip, in August. Credit: Eliyau Hershkovitz

Open gallery view A soldier tries to extinguish a fire caused by incendiary balloons on the border with Gaza Strip, in August. Credit: Eliyau Hershkovitz

Open gallery view Children exmine the place where a Grad missile shot from Gaza hit a playground, in the center of Sderot, southern Israel, in February. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Open gallery view A child cleans up voting ballots in Be'er Sheva, in March. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

Open gallery view A man washes in a hot spring site near Hamat Gader in the Yarmour River Valley, in December. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Open gallery view A man examines the damage to a laundry store that was hit by a grad missile from Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod, in September. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Open gallery view Jaffa neighbors watch a flooded car, during a period of heavy rain and floods, in January. Credit: Ilan Assayag

Open gallery view Family members attend the funeral of Esther Horgen, a resident of the settlement of Tal Menashe, who was found lifeless in a forest in the West Bank. Credit: Rami Shlush

Open gallery view People watch planes fly above Rambam Health Care Center, during Israel's Independence Day airshow, in April. Credit: Rami Shlush

Open gallery view Rescuing locals from a flooding in Nahariya, northern Israel, in January. Credit: Rami Shlush

Open gallery view The Dead Sea, in February. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Open gallery view Eilat, in October. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Open gallery view A man salutes a grave at the Kiriyat Schaul Military Cemetary, on Yom HaZikaron, Israel's remembrance day, in April. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Open gallery view Jackals at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Open gallery view A family of wild boars eats grass in a residential neighborhood in Haifa, in April. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view A man examines an art work by U.S. artist Jeff Koens after the Tel Aviv Museum of Art was reopened following the first COVID-19 lockdown, in December. Credit: Moti Milrod

Open gallery view The almost emoty Menora Mivtachim (Yad Eliyahu) arena in southern Tel Aviv ahead of a EuroLeague game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Anadolu Efes S.K., in March. Credit: Nir Keidar

Open gallery view A coronavirus test in Bnei Brak, central Israel, in April. Credit: Nir Keidar

Open gallery view An Israeli health worker in a hazmat suit throws a face mask at a coronavirus testing compound in East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp, in April. Credit: Emil Salman

Open gallery view Israeli border police agents monitor a street in the Mea She'arim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem, in March. Credit: Emil Salman

Open gallery view Police agents in hazmat suits escort people out of the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, in April. Credit: Moti Milrod

Open gallery view A man visits a relative at the coronavirus ward of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, in April. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Forensics agents arrive at the murder scene of Tatiana Khaikin, in May. Israeli domestic violence complaints jumped tenfold since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Meged Gozani

Open gallery view Israeli border police agents visit a home where a woman was murdered by her partner in Tayibe, northern Israel, in July. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Open gallery view A demonstration of merchants in southern Tel Aviv, in August. Credit: Moti Milrod

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then Culture Minister Miri Regev visit the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem ahead of a round of general election, in February. Credit: Emil Salman

Open gallery view Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators lay on each other during a demonstration near the prime minister's residence, in August. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Open gallery view Tomer Appelbaum's drone photo that won him a 2020 Siena Award: Rabin Square during a protest against the Netanyahu government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Open gallery view An anti-Netanyahu demonstrator holds the Israeli flag as he faces a water cannon during a demonstration outside the prime minister residence in Jerusalem, in July. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Open gallery view Children play near the ruins of tents and shacks which Israel demolished in the Palestinian village of Khirbet Humsa in the Jordan Valley which housed 74 people, in November. Credit: Meged Gozani