Netanyahu Visits U.S. for Trump, AIPAC: Follow Haaretz's Live Updates and Analyses
Kushner, Greenblatt, and Friedman check in with Netanyahu ahead of Trump meeting ■ Guatemala announces embassy will move to Jerusalem in May
-
Netanyahu and Trump Are About to Lose All Use for Each Other
-
Tell-all plea deal of Netanyahu’s Rasputin casts shadow on Trump meet
-
Republican senator Tom Cotton addresses AIPAC, calls for new legislation against Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, during which he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump before addressing the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
The annual confab kicked off on Sunday and will last for three days until Tuesday. Among the highlighted topics that will be discussed this year are plans to counter the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement (BDS), the threat to Israel from Iran and U.S. security assistance to the Jewish state.
Follow Haaretz for live updates from the heart of the conference in D.C.
>> Netanyahu's last AIPAC? Haaretz keeps you up-to-date: NOW 30% OFF - Subscribe
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now