After Meeting Trump in D.C., Netanyahu Addresses AIPAC: Follow Haaretz's Live Updates and Analyses
David Friedman attacks left: 'Blasphemous' to suggest Israel against peace ■ Nikki Haley wows AIPAC: 'For me, she’s the next president' ■ Mike Pence: We'll support Israel if it's attacked by Iran
Analysis | At AIPAC, Netanyahu is 'business as usual' while corruption cases loom
Analysis: Netanyahu bids AIPAC farewell with his 'Terminator' speech
WATCH: The highlights from Netanyahu's AIPAC speech
FULL TEXT: Benjamin Netanyahu addresses 2018 AIPAC confab
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, and on Monday he met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu addressed the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Tuesday.
The annual confab kicked off on Sunday and will last for three days, until Tuesday night. Among the highlighted topics that were discussed this year were plans to counter the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement (BDS), the threat to Israel from Iran and U.S. security assistance to the Jewish state.
Follow Haaretz for live updates from the heart of the conference in D.C.
