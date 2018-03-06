16:24

Robert Menendez says his legal troubles are result of opposing Iran deal

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, spoke on Tuesday before the annual AIPAC conference and hinted that his legal troubles over the last two years, including a trial he stood before a federal court and ended in mistrial, were partially a result of his position on the nuclear deal with Iran.

Menendez was one of few Democrats who opposed the nuclear deal, and he has made such an allegation a number of times in recent years, tying the accusations against him to his vote on the deal.

"I stood before a goliath and found my personal David," he told the crowd, adding that had he known "what would happen" as a result of his "support for Israel," he would have done the exact same thing.

Menendez is considered one of the Democrats most closely aligned with AIPAC. He was one of only two Democratic Senators to vote in favor of David Friedman's appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

Menendez added that he is not going to change his positions on Israel, despite the feeling that "the winds are changing" - a subtle reference to the changing attitudes towards Israel within the Democratic party.

Menendez criticized the Trump administration for not taking a tougher line towards Russia, including in the Syrian arena, saying that "it is about time" for Trump to make that it clear that Russia isn't a partner of the U.S. there.