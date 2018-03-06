After Meeting Trump in D.C., Netanyahu to Address AIPAC: Follow Haaretz's Live Updates and Analyses
David Friedman attacks left: 'Blasphemous' to suggest Israel against peace ■ Nikki Haley wows AIPAC: 'For me, she’s the next president' ■ Mike Pence: We'll support Israel if it's attacked by Iran
FULL TEXT: Benjamin Netanyahu addresses 2018 AIPAC confab
Netanyahu at AIPAC: Trump and I are committed to peace, but Abbas must stop paying terrorists
Robert Menendez says his legal troubles are result of opposing Iran deal
Steve Scalise: My bond with Netanyahu is strong, just like U.S.-Israeli ties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, and on Monday he met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu was set to address Tuesday the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
The annual confab kicked off on Sunday and will last for three days until Tuesday. Among the highlighted topics that will be discussed this year are plans to counter the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement (BDS), the threat to Israel from Iran and U.S. security assistance to the Jewish state.
Follow Haaretz for live updates from the heart of the conference in D.C.
