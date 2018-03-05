FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, waves while leaving the West Wing of the White House after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, during which he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump before addressing the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The annual confab kicked off on Sunday and will last for three days until Tuesday. Among the highlighted topics that will be discussed this year are plans to counter the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement (BDS), the threat to Israel from Iran and U.S. security assistance to the Jewish state.

Follow Haaretz for live updates from the heart of the conference in D.C.

