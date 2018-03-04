Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sunday for a five-day visit to the United States, during which he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump before addressing the annual policy conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The annual confab kicked off on Sunday and will last for three days until Tuesday, March 6. Among the highlighted topics that will be discussed in this year's confab are plans to counter the Boycott, Sanctions and Divestment movement (BDS), the threat imposed on Israel by Iran and American security assistance to the Jewish state.

