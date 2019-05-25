3-year-old Boy Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Northern Israel

A 4-year-old, 14-year-old and 12 adults were also injured after the blaze started in an apartment building in the city of Safed

and
comments Print Subscribe now
The scene of the fire in Safed, May 25, 2019.
Northern District Firefighting Spokesperson's Office

A three-year-old boy, Elad Farizat, died Saturday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building where he lived with his family in the northern Israeli city of Safed. 

>> Subscribe for just $1 now

A four-year-old boy was severly hurt as well, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. A 14-year-old and 12 adults were injured as well.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the ground floor of the eight-story apartment building. Ten out of the 30 apartments in the buildings were harmed by the fire.

Elad Farizat, 3 years old, who died in the fire on May 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, emergency forces battled wildfires as a heatwave intensified across Israel. 

The fires burned dozens of homes and destroyed vast swaths of land, forcing security forces to evacuate dozens of Israelis from their communities.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1