3-year-old Boy Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Northern Israel
A 4-year-old, 14-year-old and 12 adults were also injured after the blaze started in an apartment building in the city of Safed
A three-year-old boy, Elad Farizat, died Saturday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building where he lived with his family in the northern Israeli city of Safed.
A four-year-old boy was severly hurt as well, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. A 14-year-old and 12 adults were injured as well.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the ground floor of the eight-story apartment building. Ten out of the 30 apartments in the buildings were harmed by the fire.
Meanwhile, emergency forces battled wildfires as a heatwave intensified across Israel.
The fires burned dozens of homes and destroyed vast swaths of land, forcing security forces to evacuate dozens of Israelis from their communities.
