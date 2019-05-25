3-year-old Boy Dies After Fire Breaks Out in Northern Israel

The scene of the fire in Safed, May 25, 2019.

A three-year-old boy, Elad Farizat, died Saturday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment building where he lived with his family in the northern Israeli city of Safed.

A four-year-old boy was severly hurt as well, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. A 14-year-old and 12 adults were injured as well.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the ground floor of the eight-story apartment building. Ten out of the 30 apartments in the buildings were harmed by the fire.

Elad Farizat, 3 years old, who died in the fire on May 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, emergency forces battled wildfires as a heatwave intensified across Israel.

The fires burned dozens of homes and destroyed vast swaths of land, forcing security forces to evacuate dozens of Israelis from their communities.