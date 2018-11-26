Three Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Car-ramming Attack in West Bank

Israeli policemen inspect the scene of a car ramming attack near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank November 26, 2018.

Three Israeli soldiers were wounded, one moderately and two lightly, in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank. The assailant was shot dead by one of the soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesman released a statement saying the attack occurred on Route 60, south of Jerusalem, as road work was underway. The soldiers were taken to a hospital to receive medical care.

Ramzi Abu Yabbes, the driver of a vehicle that struck Israeli soldiers on November 26, 2018.

Palestinian media outlets named the driver as Ramzi Abu Yabbes, a former prisoner from the Deheisheh refugee camp.

Two months ago an Israeli-American, Ari Fuld, was killed in a stabbing attack at the entrance to a mall near the junction. Fuld shot and moderately wounded the assailant, Khalil Jabarin, a 17-year old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Yatta near Hebron, after he was stabbed.

Fuld was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with injuries to his upper body before succumbing to his wounds. Thousands attended Fuld's funeral in Kfar Etzion.