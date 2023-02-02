Trolling Palestinian Prisoners, Ben-Gvir Could Drag Israel Into Another Gaza War

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an ongoing tragedy, but every now and then it nevertheless plays out as a farce. The firing of the rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Sderot Wednesday evening reminded us once again that there is a significant risk that the escalation that began in Jerusalem and the West Bank will drag the Gaza Strip down with it. The problem is that this time things are not only related to the events outside, but apparently also to the situation inside Israeli prisons.

'Bibi was right before. He's wrong now': Why Alan Dershowitz fears Netanyahu's judicial overhaul Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The agitation among the Palestinian organizations in the Gaza Strip is increasing due to a series of measures taken by the Israel Prison Service to comply with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s instructions to worsen the conditions for security prisoners in Israel. The highlight, as leaked from the minister’s office to the Israel Hayom daily Wednesday morning: Palestinians in prisons will be prohibited from baking their own flatbread.

Ben-Gvir himself hastened to attribute the rocket fire to his actions and announced that it would not deter him from moving “to end the summer-camp conditions of murderous terrorists.” Israeli defense officials who were asked about this Wednesday evening said they couldn’t say for sure that the rocket launch was a direct response to the pita predicament, but confirmed that the situation in the prisons is extremely tense, due also to the Palestinian claims of harassment suffered by female security prisoners in Damon Prison. The Hagashash Hahiver comedy trio invented the ground-to-hummus missile. Now, thanks to Ben-Gvir, we also have a ground-to-pita rocket.

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir visiting people wounded in the Jerusalem terror attack in January 2023. Credit: Emil Salman

This wasn’t Ben-Gvir’s week, to say the least. On Friday evening he left his Shabbat dining table to answer difficult questions from his voters at the scene of the terror attack in Jerusalem’s Neveh Yaakov neighborhood, where seven civilians were murdered. Since then, he goes around as if bitten by a snake. Under pressure to respond quickly and regain his resolute, anti-terrorism image, the national security minister bombarded the security cabinet with demands for punitive measures and tried to shift the responsibility to the attorney general, with the false claim that she is preventing him from razing the homes of terrorists. Ben-Gvir also announced an initiative to make it easier to obtain a gun permit. The professional ranks of the police believe such licenses should be issued only to those with appropriate training in combat and in firing a pistol, stressing that it is challenging to operate a weapon at the scene of an attack.

The more experienced flank of the inner cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, was forced to contend with this flood of populist proposals as the security forces tried to nip in the bud a wave of copycat attacks. In the end, several proposals were accepted, including the sealing and demolition of the homes of terrorists in East Jerusalem and permitting the dismissals of public-sector employees who expressed support for terrorism. Alumni of the previous government were somewhat surprised by the willingness of representatives of the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service to support some of the measures, which they had recoiled from in the past. The explanation for this may be in an agreement with the Netanyahu-Gallant axis: Throw a few bones to the extremists, in the hope of being able to return to work.

Open gallery view Israeli forces demolishing the home of the Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack in Jerusalem in Janurary, 2023. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

But it appears that Ben-Gvir won’t settle for that. After his first visit to the Temple Mount failed to set the region on fire (but did cause the postponement of a visit to the United Arab Emirates that the prime minister and his wife Sara are keen to make), he returned to the matter of the prisoners’ conditions, a plank of his campaign platform. Various benefits for prisoners, from academic study by correspondence (which was canceled in the meantime) to types of food, have long agitated the Israeli right. Hamas’ excessive demands for the release of the Israeli captives it abducted only increases the ire. But experienced cabinet members and the heads of the armed forces are also well aware of the great Palestinian sensitivity to the prisoner issue. It is one of the few issues on which Hamas, Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other organizations can agree.

Netanyahu made Naftali Bennett defense minister in late 2019. In his first months in the position, Bennett seemed visibly excited by the size and force of the machine placed under his responsibility. Among other things, he hastened to announce that he would introduce a stricter policy regarding the collection of terrorists’ bodies, ostensibly as a way to pressure Hamas to renew the negotiations on the Israeli civilians and bodies of soldiers held by the organization in Gaza.

Open gallery view The Ofer detention facility. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

A few months later, in an effort to carry out Bennett’s instructions, the IDF got caught up in an embarrassing incident at the Gaza border. A bulldozer dragged the body of a Palestinian who was shot dead while trying to plant a bomb. A video of the incident showed images of desecration of a corpse. Palestinian Islamic Jihad responded by firing 20 rockets into Israel. The lesson was learned, and Bennett stopped urging the army to snatch bodies.

Bennett, even if he occasionally slipped into making populist gestures, was a responsible, statesmanlike politician. Ben-Gvir is a troll. It is hard to imagine him refraining from such moves, because without them there is no justification for his public activity. As usual with Netanyahu, there is a gap between his official rhetoric and his actions. Up to now, he has shown caution regarding the Palestinians. Ben-Gvir’s Temple Mount visit was low-key at the request of Netanyahu, who afterward went to Amman in order to appease Jordan’s King Abdullah II about the status quo at the site, despite the two leaders’ strained relations. The prime minister also evacuated the Or Haim settlement outpost together with Gallant and is in no hurry to order the evacuation of the Palestinian village Khan al-Ahmar, despite the increasingly vociferous demands of the right.

But Netanyahu brought his current troubles upon himself, by basing his coalition on Ben-Gvir and his political partner Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. It’s hard to envy him for the trap he got himself into, in his efforts to escape justice. The escalation in the territories could quickly come to hurt all of us. And that will be on top of the planned judicial overhaul.