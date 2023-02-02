An American tourist was arrested in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday after vandalizing a statue of Jesus, in what the Vatican immediately condemned as a "hate crime."

Police are investigating whether the suspect, a man in his 40s, suffers from a mental illness. He is suspected of acting violently, knocking down the statue, and disfiguring its face while visiting the church. Officers who were called to the scene arrested him after workers prevented him from continuing his actions.

In a statement, the Custodia Terra Santa (Custory of the Holy Land), which guards Christian holy sites in Israel on behalf of the Vatican, said the act "joins a series of attacks aimed at the Christian public in Israel over the past month".

As reported by the Guardian of the Holy Places, this is the fifth incident of Christians being harmed or their holy places being damaged in recent weeks. "Last week, religious Jews attacked tourists entering the Christian Quarter through the New Gate in Jerusalem. The attackers threw chairs and tables and rioted," the report said.

Three weeks ago, we noted that "a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem was vandalized, hateful inscriptions 'Death to Christians' were sprayed on walls of an Armenian monastery, and equipment was vandalized at a Maronite center in Ma'alot." It was also reported that "it is not a coincidence that the violent discourse in the Israeli public also translates into such serious acts."

There were more than 30 tombstones vandalized last month in Mount Zion's Protestant cemetery, to which the Vatican's message refers. A complaint was filed with the police, and an investigation was launched. According to Jerusalem University College (JUC) which is located adjacent to the cemetery, two people were arrested in the afternoon for breaking into the graveyard. After smashing crosses, uprooting gravestones, and destroying their decorations, they threw the ruins over the wall. Security cameras captured the events.

During the past few years, Christian clerics in Jerusalem have been harassed by Jews. In November, several Givati infantry brigade soldiers were questioned for spitting at an Armenian priests' procession in Jerusalem's Old City. Church officials say many soldiers were involved, but only one confessed to the crime. He was jailed for 28 days.