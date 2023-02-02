Israel's Attorney General Under Severe Threat, Security Officials Warn

Israeli security agencies estimate that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is under increased threat. According to Channel 12, the estimated threat level has risen to level 6 - the highest level currently in place, which means that the threat against Baharav-Miara is concrete. Most of the intelligence information used in the assessment has not been disclosed to the public.

Government officials have been attacking the AG for opposing the plan to weaken the judicial system, putting her under increasing threat. Baharav-Miara will give her opinion on the Netanyahu-Levin plan in the coming days, warning that it will harm the independence of the Israeli justice system and violate the required balance between three authorities. Her position will be presented to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and she is expected to point out significant legal errors in the draft legislation. Levin won't be able to defend the legislation that he is promoting if it does not undergo significant revisions, according to legal sources.

In a letter sent to Netanyahu on Thursday morning, the AG said the prime minister "must avoid intervening in initiatives regarding changes in the judicial system" due to "a reasonable concern that a conflict of interest could arise from [Netanyahu's] trial in which he is a defendant".

Baharav-Miara also stated that Netanyahu must "avoid giving instructions regarding the judicial initiatives, either directly or indirectly."

As a result of incitement and threats against the AG, it has been decided to increase security around her. According to estimates, Baharav-Miara is expected to publish her opinion on the legal revolution amendments to the government's legislation on Thursday.