Israel's AG Says Netanyahu in 'Conflict of Interest,' Shouldn't Intervene in Judicial System

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should avoid intervening in the judicial system due to a conflict of interest emerging from his trial, in her long-awaited legal opinion on his government's plans issued Thursday.

In a letter sent to Netanyahu, the AG said the prime minister "must avoid intervening in initiatives regarding changes in the judicial system" due to "a reasonable concern that a conflict of interest could arise from [Netanyahu's] trial in which he is a defendant."

Baharav-Miara also stated that Netanyahu must "avoid giving instructions regarding the judicial initiatives, either directly or indirectly."

Since being sworn in as prime minister in late December, Netanyahu's right wing government has been targeting legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, also intends to put an end to the reasonableness standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable — such as the decision to appoint oft-convicted Shas party leader Aryeh Dery as a cabinet minister - a decision that was later reversed by the High Court.