Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's AG Says Netanyahu in 'Conflict of Interest,' Shouldn't Intervene in Judicial System

Israel's Attorney General sent a letter to the prime minister telling him he 'must avoid intervening in initiatives regarding changes in the judicial system'

Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum
Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should avoid intervening in the judicial system due to a conflict of interest emerging from his trial, in her long-awaited legal opinion on his government's plans issued Thursday.

In a letter sent to Netanyahu, the AG said the prime minister "must avoid intervening in initiatives regarding changes in the judicial system" due to "a reasonable concern that a conflict of interest could arise from [Netanyahu's] trial in which he is a defendant."

Baharav-Miara also stated that Netanyahu must "avoid giving instructions regarding the judicial initiatives, either directly or indirectly."

Since being sworn in as prime minister in late December, Netanyahu's right wing government has been targeting legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, also intends to put an end to the reasonableness standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable — such as the decision to appoint oft-convicted Shas party leader Aryeh Dery as a cabinet minister - a decision that was later reversed by the High Court.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

מריאן ס' מריאן אומנות

The Artist Who Survived Auschwitz Thought Israel Was 'Worse Than the Concentration Camp'

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure