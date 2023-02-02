Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Private Jet Used by Foreign Ministry Lands in Sudan's Capital

An Israeli official said Wednesday that Sudan is likely to be the next Muslim country to join the Abraham Accords with Israel

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference in Paris, France last May
Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference in Paris, France last MayCredit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

An Israeli business jet that took off from Tel Aviv on Thursday landed in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, according to plane tracking website FlightRadar24. This same plane has been used by Israel's foreign ministry in the past.

Also on Thursday, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced that he will hold a special press conference on Thursday evening following what he termed a "historic political trip."

An Israeli official said Wednesday that Sudan is likely to be the next Muslim country to join the Abraham Accords with Israel. According to the official, negotiations between Jerusalem and Khartoum have been held in recent days and weeks. The official added that the United States has been mediating between the sides and that an agreement now seems possible.

Sudan announced in October 2020 that it was interested in joining the Abraham Accords and, three months later, it signed the declarative section of the agreement in the presence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but did not sign the corresponding document with Israel – unlike the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

