Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli Official: Sudan Expected to Join Abraham Accords

Despite military coup - and at the request of the United States - negotiations between Israel and Sudan have been ongoing

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A demonstration against the military regime in Khartoum, Sudan, in January 2023.
A demonstration against the military regime in Khartoum, Sudan, in January 2023.Credit: AFP
Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis

An Israeli official said Wednesday that Sudan is likely to be the next Moslem country to join the Abraham Accords with Israel. According to the official, negotiations between Jerusalem and Khartoum have been held in recent days and weeks. The official added that the United States has been mediating between the sides and that an agreement now seems possible.

'Bibi was right before. He's wrong now': Why Alan Dershowitz fears Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Subscribe
0:00
-- : --

Sudan announced in October 2020 that it was interested in joining the Abraham Accords and, three months later, it signed the declarative section of the agreement in the presence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but did not sign the corresponding document with Israel – unlike the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Following the military coup in Sudan in October 2021, Israeli officials made it clear that the chances of open diplomatic relations between the countries had diminished. Nonetheless, because of the good relations between the political-military leadership of Israel and senior members of the military junta in Sudan, there have been several reports since the coup about visits by Israeli delegations to Sudan – at the request of the United States – in an effort to resolve the political crisis.

In addition to contacts with Sudan, the official told Haaretz that Israel now hopes to enter into agreements with other countries, including Mauritania and Indonesia. “There are seven or eight Arab or Moslem countries who we could potentially add to the Abraham Accords,” the official said.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

מריאן ס' מריאן אומנות

The Artist Who Survived Auschwitz Thought Israel Was 'Worse Than the Concentration Camp'

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure