Israeli Justice Minister Warns of Knesset-High Court Clash if 'Reforms' Struck Down

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said he plans for the Supreme Court justices to start retiring and to let politicians “diversify the court” with other judges.

Speaking on a podcast aired Wednesday by the right-wing organization My Israel, Levin said he was willing to discuss “nuances” of his plan to weaken the justice system, but not its principles.

In the interview hosted by Gadi Taub, Levin said that if the Supreme Court deems his plan, after it passes as basic laws, to be unconstitutional, the Knesset will confront the justices in “full force.”

Also on Wednesday, the chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, attacked Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, claiming she had demanded the suspension of the legislative process of the plan to weaken the justice system while discussions were held on softening the proposals.

“The debate in the committee is the life’s breath of Israeli democracy, and anyone who wants to stop it as a condition for negotiations doesn’t really want negotiations,” Rothman said.

Opposition members refused to attend debates in the committee after Rothman tried to advance a proposal that hadn’t been scrutinized by the legal adviser.

Levin said in the podcast that he wasn’t planning to “replace the whole court,” but admitted the expected process is for the Supreme Court justices to start retiring, after which the committee for appointing judges will bring different judges to the court. “Until now the judges decided among themselves illegally who the next president would be. We will slowly diversify the court,” he said.

About negotiating with the plan’s opponents, Levin said: “I’m certainly willing to hear opinions of other people, I think there’s value in a broad consensus. But we must put aside the ranting, the intimidation and the irrelevant discourse. We can argue about one kind of majority or another to disqualify a law, but I cannot and will not compromise on the fundamental principles because they’re essential and necessary,” he said.

Levin lashed out against the customary seniority system, under which the oldest judge is appointed Supreme Court president, and said this was an illegal arrangement, in which the judges themselves choose who will head them.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Asked what would happen if the justices said the plan, if it passes as basic laws, was unconstitutional, Levin said, “The moment the reform passes, the fear barrier will break and there will be many more voices in the justice system who will say clearly that [ruling such new basic laws unconstitutional) is an illegal move that hasn’t happened in the history of nations, and there’s no authority or legitimacy to do it.”

Levin added, “It’s clear that this Knesset will rise in full force because ultimately it’s the sovereign.”

He said, however, that he did not believe the justices would rule that way.

He accused them of “abusing their power” by disqualifying laws the Knesset had passed, and of “taking over the state.” “They still call the attempt to stop this insane situation the ‘end of democracy.’ This cannot be accepted, they took over the authority and put themselves above the Knesset.”

Levin argued that on the day a new, ideologically different panel of justices rules that one of the basic laws crossed the limit, it would be “a statement with real weight worthy of note.” He said, “This would act as a brake on a possible reality whereby an accidental coalition majority could do terrible things.” He admitted however that such a ruling has never been handed down so far.

Rothman blasted Hayut in a discussion at the meeting following a report on Channel 13 that during President Isaac Herzog’s attempt to advance a compromise between the coalition members and the court, she conditioned the talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Levin on suspending the legislation. The two refused, according to the report.

“I saw those things with great sorrow,” Rothman said. “If I said I’m stopping the reform as long as the court stops the hearings, doesn’t revoke laws or appointments and doesn’t hear policy issues, they’d say rightly that I was interfering with the court’s independence and harming the separation of powers.”

Rothman rejected the comments of committee members who said he was threatening Hayut. “The president was invited and came in the past to debates on the court system. She can have her say and I think this is the right place. The attempt to block the legislative procedures is very serious, and so is the attempt to evade negotiations,” he said.