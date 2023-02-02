Israel Freezes Plans to Shutter Public Broadcaster to Push Judicial Overhaul

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s plan to shut down public broadcaster Kan has been shelved while the government focuses on pushing through its drastic overhaul of the country’s judicial system.

The leaders of the coalition have decided to freeze other policy efforts in order to focus on a set of legislative proposals to neuter the power of the courts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has said that it intends to enact legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for fraud and breach of trust, has repeatedly railed against the judiciary, as well as law enforcement and the media, for engaging in an alleged “coup” against him.

Karhi, who recently told Channel 12 that he intended to cut “hundreds of millions” of shekels from Kan’s budget in an effort to open “the market to competition,” has expressed his intention to shutter the broadcaster, along with the Second Authority for Television and Radio and the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council.

In their place, he would set up a new supervisory body for the commercial channels.

Open gallery view KAN offices in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Unlike its counterpart in the U.S., Israel’s public broadcaster is one of the three main television news channels in the country and produces a host of original content. A number of figures close to the prime minister have been highly critical of Kan and its predecessor, the Israel Broadcasting Authority, which was shuttered by a previous Netanyahu government in 2017.

In 2016, then-Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev questioned the point of establishing a new public broadcasting corporation if it would not be controlled by the government.

“It’s inconceivable that we’ll establish a corporation that we won’t control. What’s the point?” Regev asked during a cabinet meeting.

Hundreds of Israeli journalists and other media professionals blocked central streets in Tel Aviv last month, several hours after nine journalist’s unions in Israel called on the Karhi to halt his plan, including Haaretz and its business daily TheMarker, Walla!, Yedioth Ahronoth, Ynet, Channel 13, the Knesset’s TV channel, Globes, i24 News, and Army Radio.

Open gallery view Demonstrators against plans to shutter Kan block Tel Aviv's Kaplan street, last month. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Since returning to power, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies have already taken several steps to put pressure on the independent media in Israel.

Aside from Karhi’s plan, Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth, who previously worked as the editor-in-chief at the pro-Netanyahu free tabloid Israel Hayom, has tabled a bill aiming to prohibit the release of a recording that includes “sensitive" or "personal" information.

According to this legislation, sensitive information includes “data on the personality, intimate affairs … opinions and beliefs of a person.” In other words, any opinion recorded in a conversation is banned from publication – for example, about the credibility of a prime minister who has been charged with crimes.

Such a law would have prevented the publication of a recent recording of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calling the prime minister a “lying son of a liar” and would, critics contend, have a chilling effect on the ability of the media to engage in investigative journalism, not least of those in positions of power.

Open gallery view Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth, earlier this month. Credit: Moti Milrod

The government has also directly come into direct conflict with Haaretz, with Karhi threatening to halt government funding for advertising in this paper following the termination of columnist Gadi Taub’s employment.

“Thank you Haaretz for the tailwind to my position that a comprehensive reform is needed in the media market,” Karhi tweeted last month. “We’ll act to stop government funding by advertisements in this Bolshevik abomination.”

Taub, who occasionally wrote opinion pieces in Haaretz, received a termination notice due to the newspaper’s need to protect itself from the proposed judicial "reforms" that Taub supports, and the latter’s recent appointment as a visiting fellow in Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest, Hungary, which supports and is close to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Other ministers joined Karhi’s offensive. Diaspora and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in his Twitter account: “The right won in the election and heaven forbid is implementing its declared policy – in response Haaretz decides not to enable Dr. Gadi Taub, of the few conservative writers in the newspaper, to publish his articles. A weak and wretched decision.”

The new Public Diplomacy Minister, Galit Distel-Atbaryan, charged that “there’s no more place for truth in the totalitarian garden-bed of ‘democracy’s guardians.’”