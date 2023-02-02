Chad Inaugurates Embassy in Israel as Netanyahu Hails Diplomatic Achievement

Chad's embassy in Israel opened on Thursday in a ceremony attended by President Mahamat Idriss Deby. The move was the result of years of negotiations, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is a historic moment that continues years of contacts, during which I also visited Chad," Netanyahu said at the inauguration ceremony of the embassy, located in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan. "Our friendship in the security field is being strengthened in the interests of peace and prosperity. We had excellent talks yesterday. The new embassy will strengthen our relationship even further," Netanyahu added.

In 2019, Netanyahu visited Chad for the first time since diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed in 1972. He was hosted by then-president Idriss Deby at his presidential palace, and he said at the end of the meeting: "I look forward to the signing of several agreements between us, including the renewal of diplomatic relations." Deby's death in 2021 delayed the promotion of the move.

In May 2022, Israel appointed the ambassador to Senegal to serve simultaneously as ambassador to Chad.

Located in north-central Africa, Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world. Due to its location, it was also a refugee destination for people fleeing conflicts in neighboring countries, mainly Sudan and the Central African Republic. It has a population of 15.8 million, with 52 percent of the population being Muslim. The state earns 60 percent of its export income from oil, and the rest from agriculture.