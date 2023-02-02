75-year-old Israeli Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in May 2022 Terror Attack

A security guard who had been injured during a terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad last May succumbed to his wounds Thursday.

Shimon Maatuf, 75 and the father of six from Bareket, was being cared for in a rehabilitation hospital after being struck in the head with an ax during May's terror attack. He was transferred to Sheba Medical Center after his condition began deteriorating over the last several days, and passed away shortly after.

Maatuf’s funeral will take place Thursday at the moshav where he lived.

The terror attack, which occurred the night after Independence Day in 2022, left three people dead and four wounded. The two terrorists, As’ad Al-Rafa’ani and Sabhi Abu Shakir, who lived in the Jenin area, fled the scene and were arrested after three days of searches in the Nachshonim forest near the city.

In June, the two were indicted for murder under aggravated circumstances in an act of terror, attempted murder and injuring five other people as well as entering Israel without a permit.

The three other victims in the terrorist attack were identified as Yonatan Havakuk, 44, Boaz Gol, 49, and Oren Ben Yiftach 35. Both Havkuk and Gol were residents of the city and each were fathers of five. Yiftach was a resident of the central city of Lod and was a father of six.

Witnesses told police that two assailants carried out their attacks in several areas within the city. Two attacks in an amphitheater park where many residents were spending their evening, and another on the city's main street. The attack took place during a wave of terror attacks during the spring of last year.

One of the victims, Oren Ben Yiftah, drove the two assailants to the scene of the attack in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad and was later murdered by them, according to police.