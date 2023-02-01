President of Chad Meets Netanyahu, Set to Open Embassy in Israel

Chad will inaugurate on Thursday an embassy in Israel, building on bilateral relations that were established five years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Israel and Chad, a Muslim-majority country in central Africa, resumed ties in 2018 following a visit to Jerusalem by then-President Idriss Deby. The country had previously scaled down relations in protest of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory following the Six-Day War in 1967, and officially cut diplomatic ties in 1972.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Deby's office said he had left on a 48-hour Israel trip. In Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry referred queries on the matter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which did not immediately respond. After the two leaders met, Netanyahu confirmed that Chad will inaugurate an embassy in Israel on Thursday.

While it was not confirmed in the statement, the embassy will most likely be located in Tel Aviv, and not in Jerusalem.

The trip is the first to Israel for Deby, who took over after his father died in 2021.

Netanyahu has cast the upgrade of relations with Chad as part of his outreach to Arab and Muslim countries, which he wants to expand.

In 2019, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an official visit to Chad saying it was "part of the dramatic change we are making in the Muslim and Arab world."

According to Netanyahu, he discussed during his visit with then-President Idriss Deby multiple issues, including Israel's refugees. Israel has tried deporting its asylum seekers, at least 35,000 people at the time, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, and has attempted to close deals with Rwanda and Uganda to have them take them in return for various offerings.

Open gallery view The son of Chad's late president Idriss Deby, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Chadian army officers gather in the northeastern town of Kidal, Mali, 2013. Credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS

Netanyahu denied discussing with Deby the option that Chad would take in the refugees. When asked what they did discuss with regard to this population, Netanyahu said: "Use your imagination." Adding that Israel is planning to support Chad in its struggle against terror, cross-border infiltration and against landmines that litter the border with Libya.

Jonathan Lis contributed to this article.