Multibillion-dollar Startup Verbit to Leave Israel Over Judicial Overhaul, CEO Announces

The CEO of a Tel Aviv based AI transcription startup announced that the company will leave Israel and stop paying taxes in response to the government's efforts to undermine the judiciary's independence.

Tom Livne, CEO and founder of Verbit, said that he has paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes in recent years, in an interview with Channel 12. Livne “hopes that many others” will emulate him and “simply move abroad from Israel” in order to “stop being residents of Israel and to cease paying taxes here.”

“When we, the engine of the economy, speak like that and really take these steps, I think that they will come to the table and speak,” he said.

Founded in 2016, Verbit developed a transcription engine designed to replace human transcription in courthouses and university lectures. According to CNBC, it is valued at $2 billion.

Livne’s comments came only days after the head of one of Israel’s most successful startups and two major venture funds, which together manage around a quarter of a billion dollars, announced that they planned to move all of their funds abroad.

In a statement on Twitter last Thursday, Eynat Guez, CEO of cloud-based payroll platform Papaya Global, announced that “following Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s statements that he is determined to pass reforms that will harm democracy and the economy, we made a business decision at Papaya Global to withdraw all of the company's funds from Israel.”

Papaya Global, which deals in the field of hiring employees worldwide, has raised about 440 million dollars according to PitchBook, since its establishment in 2016. In its September 2021 fundraising, Papaya Global received a value of 3.7 billion dollars.

“In the emerging reform, there is no certainty that we can conduct international economic activity from Israel,” she declared, calling the move “a painful but necessary business step.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has said that it intends to enact legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians.

Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Shortly afterwards, venture capitalists Tal Barnoach and Yorai Fainmesser announced that they would be moving $250 million dollars of their Disruptive AI venture capital funds abroad.

“Assuming the reform, which is a judicial coup, will happen, this will create economic instability in Israel and there will be one branch of government that can do whatever it wants, including changing taxation and the ways in which companies operate,” Barnoach told financial daily Calcalist.

Papaya Global CEO Eynat Guez, last year. Credit: Hadas Parush

In a joint op-ed published in Yediot Aharonot earlier this week, former Bank of Israel Governors Karnit Flug and Jacob Frenkel warned that Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s judicial reofrm plan “could deal a severe blow to Israel's economy and its citizens” and “lead to a decrease in the willingness of foreign investors to invest in Israel.”

They also called attention to recent comments by Maxim Rybnikov, director of sovereign ratings at the Standard & Poor’s credit ratings agency, who earlier this month told the Calcalist Israeli business daily that the government’s plans to weaken state institutions could jeopardize Israel’s credit rating. This, in turn, could deter investment in the country.

In an open letter published last month, over one hundred senior hi-tech industry officials cautioned against the consequences of “harming the court’s status, as well as harming the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual orientation,” asserting that such moves would “constitute a real existential threat to the glorious high-tech industry that has been built in Israel with great effort over the past three decades.”

On Monday, dozens of former leading Israeli economic officials warned that Levin’s efforts “will cause unprecedented damage to the Israeli economy.”

In an open letter, the 50 officials – including several former director generals of the finance ministry – joined the chorus of experts and businesspeople predicting that the planned judicial overhaul “will greatly increase the likelihood of damage to the Israeli government’s credit rating” and the ability of Israeli companies to raise funds.

Addressing such criticisms during Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu countered that the State of Israel had just raised $2 billion from international institutional investors in a bond offering, for which he said demand exceeded $10 billion.

“The markets have confidence in us because they know that our economic policy will continue to foster free markets, initiatives and the liberalization of the economy,” he said.