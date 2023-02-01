Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed on Wednesday that there is a video of National Unity party leader Benny Gantz similar to one that surfaced this week in which the president of the Israel Bar Association, Avi Himi, allegedly engaged in sexually explicit behavior on a Zoom call with a female lawyer.

Himi denies any impropriety but announced his resignation of as head of the bar association on Tuesday, a day after Channel 13 news reported on it.

Yair Netanyahu made the allegations about Gantz in testimony in Kfar Sava Magistrate's Court, where he is the defendant in a civil defamation suit filed by Dana Cassidy. The prime minister's son allegedly hinted that she had intimate relations with Gantz, the former Israeli army chief of staff and defense minister.

Cassidy testified in court on Wednesday regarding Yair Netanyahu’s various social media posts relating to Gantz and to Gantz's cellphone, which had reportedly been hacked by Iran. Cassidy's suit cites a February 2020 tweet, in which Netanyahu posted Cassidy’s photo and asked his followers, “Does anyone know who this is?”

Yair Netanyahu tweet

Her lawsuit alleged that the post was made “at the height of a compulsive and sick blitz of posts by the defendant [Yair Netanyahu] about ‘sex scandals’ linked to Gantz.”

It asserts that Netanyahu also tweeted: “Friends, who can guess how many lovers Gantz has?” The lawsuit also provides details of what it states are 13 responses to one of Netanyahu’s posts.

At various times, Gantz has been a political rival of Prime Minister Netanyahu's but they also served together in a coalition government in which Gantz served as alternate prime minister to Netanyahu.

“When Yair posts things, even if he didn’t physically write it, he validates things and their wide distribution,” Cassidy alleged. “There were tweets obsessively dealing with Benny Gantz's sex life, after which tweets followed linking me to his sex life. There is a connection between the tweets.”

Cassidy’s lawyer, Ron Lowenthal, asked Yair Netanyahu what the basis was for posts about “Gantz’s female lovers.” The prime minister’s son replied that they were fed by the media.

“I know that Benny Gantz has an embarrassing video with a lover, in the style of Avi Himi,” the junior Netanyahu said. “It bothered me that Iran had an embarrassing video from a prime ministerial candidate. I mentioned what was reported in the media and didn’t say it myself.”

Open gallery view Dana Cassidy on Wednesday. Credit: Hadas Parush

Asked if he could provide the lovers’ names, Netanyahu said he didn’t recall posting such tweets. “In a report on the 0404 website, there was a recording of Gantz’s campaign manager, Yisrael Bachar, in which they talk about lovers,” he said. “Gantz wants to take revenge on me, so he uses Ms. Cassidy.”

He said Cassidy's picture was posted because he decided “to mock a left-wing activist.” Netanyahu said, “I uploaded the tweet in jest because she said Gantz is suitable to be a prime minister. I showed my followers who she was and the level at which she presents her views. I’m not responsible for other people's interpretations.”

Cassidy is suing Yair Netanyahu for 500,000 shekels ($145,000) and is demanding that he delete the tweets and issue an apology.

Her suit alleges that she was "depicted by the defendant, who doesn’t even know her, as flighty and a slut, as another name on Gantz’s 'list of conquests,' of course without checking with her, without knowing her and without anything having an iota of truth,” the lawsuit charges.

The court found in Cassidy's favor in the lawsuit in 2021 after Yair Netanyahu failed to file a response. The court issued a 500,000 shekel judgment in her favor. Netanyahu asked to have the judgment vacated, claiming that it was the result of deception and bad faith “of the worst kind (if not malice) on Cassidy's part.”

Two months later, the court vacated the judgment and reinstated the lawsuit after accepting Netanyahu's claim that he had not been served with a copy of the complaint. That was even though the Prime Minister’s Residence confirmed it had received the document and Yair Netanyahu tweeted about the suit after it was reported about at the time.

He tweeted that it was “a ridiculous, strange and baseless silencing lawsuit, the entire goal of which is publicity and is destined to be dismissed.”