Why This Religious Right-winger Is Fighting Netanyahu's Religious Right-wing Coalition

Israel’s former religious services minister is worried. After serving more than a year in the government of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, National Unity Party lawmaker Matan Kahana is now watching on with dread as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies try to roll back several religious reforms he led. This government, he told Haaretz last week, is “alienating people from Judaism.”

Kahana is a rare figure among Israel’s opposition parties: a religious, right-wing politician who is fighting against an ultra-religious, far-right government. This puts him in a unique position to criticize Netanyahu’s alliance with the ultra-Orthodox (or Haredi) parties. But it also creates challenges for him as he navigates the internal politics of Israel’s religious Zionist community, which he proudly belongs to.

Kahana warns that in Netanyahu’s coalition agreements with the Haredi parties, the premier has gone beyond canceling the previous government’s religious reforms. He has also caved to demands that will hurt the Israeli economy and weaken the country’s social fabric.

According to the coalition agreement between Likud and the United Torah Judaism party, for instance, the government will boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox schools that don’t teach math and English to the tune of billions of shekels a year. This, Kahana warns, will “not encourage them to be part of Israeli society and [help] bear the economic burden with all the other residents of Israel.”

Kahana is a retired Israel Air Force pilot who reached the rank of colonel, before entering the Knesset in 2019 as a member of the Yamina party headed at the time by Naftali Bennett. He and Bennett have been friends since they served together at age 18 in the Sayeret Matkal elite commando unit.

He followed Bennett into politics and played a key role in convincing his former army buddy to go for the grand political experiment known as Israel’s “government of change” in June 2021.

“From my perspective, to be in the opposition is not too big a problem,” states Kahana, who says he intends to vote with the government on certain issues, but that when it does “bad things” – like giving too much power to the Haredi politicians – he will be unsparing in his criticism.

Kahana is currently facing a dilemma: whether or not to join the weekly protests against the government’s plan to weaken the Israeli judicial system. After he criticized the move by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and called for a more balanced reform in consultation with the opposition, Netanyahu-supporting pundits mocked him by sharing old campaign videos in which he called to strip the Supreme Court of some of its powers.

He responded with a new video explaining why he still thinks the system must be reformed, but insisting that the government’s plan – which has attracted widespread criticism from legal scholars, economists and in Israel’s high-tech industry – is not the right way to do it.

Kahana has yet to join the demonstrations, choosing instead to “act against [the judicial overhaul] with the tools I have as a lawmaker. At the moment, it’s hard for me to go to the protests because there are those at the protests who are taking left-wing positions that are hard for me to identify with.”

This is apparently a reference to the small but visible group of protesters who have raised Palestinian flags and anti-occupation signs. “When there are more suitable protests for people like me, I’ll go,” he vows.

More than any other politician, Kahana represents the split in Israel’s Religious Zionist community between moderates and extremists. He opposes the two-state solution and supports Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, but is a fierce opponent of the far-right Religious Zionism party led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

As he sees it, his criticism of the coalition is actually rooted in his religious ideology.

Smotrich and his ally, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, are pushing secular Jews away from Judaism, Kahana charges. “They’re just looking for someone to fight against all the time: against the left, against LGBT people, against Diaspora Jews,” he says.

Kahana says he prefers building bridges and working with people who think differently, not fighting them. That was the main idea behind the “government of change,” which included a broad range of left-wing, right-wing and centrist parties who joined forces against all odds – briefly, at least. Such cooperation, in his view, is essential in order to “make sure that Israel will continue to be a Jewish and democratic state.”

The ex-religious services minister believes most Israeli religious Zionists supported the reforms he introduced, and that many who voted for Smotrich last November are now disappointed that the new government has dismantled them out of “narrow political considerations.”

One of the first things the Netanyahu government did was cancel Kahana’s kashrut reform, which sought to break the Orthodox Chief Rabbinate’s longtime monopoly on kosher food certification.

The new government also nixed his attempt to give the rabbis of local municipalities the power to conduct Orthodox conversions to Judaism, which removed another key aspect of Jewish life from the auspices of the Rabbinate. Kahana sees these steps as a capitulation to the Haredi parties.

He also has harsh words for Shas leader Arye Dery, who was recently fired from the cabinet after the Supreme Court (sitting as the High Court of Justice) ruled him unfit to serve as a minister due to previous criminal convictions. The fact that Dery was allowed to be the public face of an Orthodox party is a “desecration of God’s name,” Kahana says.

He also criticizes the push by ultra-Orthodox politicians to force Israeli hospitals to ban visitors from bringing bread into patients’ rooms during Passover. “My dream as a religious and Torah-observant person is that there won’t be any bread in the State of Israel at all during Passover. But not everybody is like me and we won’t get this by forcing others against their will,” he says. “This approach distances people from Judaism.”

Kahana’s longtime friend Bennett told a Jewish audience in New York on Monday that he “will be back” as prime minister, and called on U.S. Jews not to “give up” on Israel.

If and when Bennett makes a political comeback, it would not be a surprise to find Kahana by his side again. In the meantime, despite his opposition to the current government, the lawmaker remains optimistic about Israel. “With God’s help,” he says, “we will succeed.”