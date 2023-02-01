This Man's Job Is Translating Between Ill Arab Kids and Israeli Doctors

Sahir Zaid worked for 30 years in the textile industry in Israel, but the decline of the industry left him without work. A chance conversation with a relative led him to a new and entirely different job: coordinator of the Arabic-language service in the Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where he translates and coordinates between the hospital and children who come for treatment from the Palestinian Authority, Gaza and Arab countries.

How did you get to the job? Did you come from the medical field?

Zaid: “I came quite by chance, and from an entirely different field. In 1981 I finished my Industrial Engineering and Management studies at the Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, and worked in the textile industry. I worked in the industry for 30 years, seven of them as the manager of a Delta [Israeli apparel firm] factory in Egypt. In 2007 I returned to Israel and tried to continue in the field, but at the time there was almost no textile industry left in Israel and I was unemployed for a long time.

“In 2013 a relative who worked at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center told me that they were looking for an Arab speaker for the job of coordinating appointments and handling the entry permits of patients from the PA. Until then, this job was done by a student on a part-time basis, and that was no longer sufficient.”

That’s really a big change. How long did it take you to get the hang of it?

“About half a year. Today I already work with all the departments and am familiar with all the illnesses. I’ve become so skilled that if I take a medical exam today – I might manage to pass it.”

What does your work day look like?

“The essence of my job is to be involved in all the aspects of the hospital’s work with the Arabic-speaking population that doesn’t speak Hebrew – mainly from the PA, Gaza or Arab countries. That includes translation and providing precise and clear information from the doctor to the patient’s family, and vice versa; logistical matters such as coordinating appointments for the clinics and the various hospital units; and involvement in the granting of entry visas, and bringing the patients and families to Israel.”

There are hospitals in the PA. In what situations do they send children to Schneider?

“A wide variety of situations and illnesses – cancer, rare diseases, thoracic surgery and other complex conditions that the PA doesn’t always have the means and knowledge to treat. On the other hand, from Arab countries we get mainly private patients.”

Do you develop personal ties in this work? Are there patients with whom you’re in contact?

“Of course, there are ties, and there are cases that you connect to, especially when it comes to patients who are here for years for treatment and follow-up.”

Are there cases that you particularly remember?

“There are quite a few. We had a 3-year-old girl treated here who had a large cancerous tumor in her stomach that weighed over a kilogram [2.2 pounds]. Her chances of survival were less than 10 percent, but with the help of the medical staff and her mother’s devoted care, she recovered. She’s already 14 years old, and I’ve been in contact with her since then.

“Another case I remember is of a boy who at the age of three had to have his bladder removed because of a cancerous tumor. They opened two stomas, outlets for urine, and they gave him a diaper to absorb it. But this solution is suitable for a young child, and he reached the age of 13 in this condition and suffered a great deal. He was embarrassed to leave the house and go to school because of the constant leaking of urine.

“At first the PA didn’t want to send the boy for surgery, but I spoke to Dr. David Ben-Meir [director of the children’s urological department], who is one of the best urologists in the country, and he immediately got to work. It’s a complex and expensive operation, and so rare that is doesn’t even have a Health Ministry price code. We invited the child for the operation, in which the doctors created a kind of bladder from appendix tissue, and ducts from parts of his intestines, so that his body wouldn’t reject a foreign or artificial implant, and they attached a special catheter. The operation went well and his recovery was very successful.

“This boy’s life changed completely. It involved complexity, risk and a high cost. Without everyone’s good will and willingness to help – the administration and the doctors – it wouldn’t have happened. The hospital was able to pay for part of the costs and a group of workers also organized and donated part of the cost of the surgery. We felt that we were raising this child and became attached to him.

I can’t help asking: How do periods of security tension affect you?

“The treatments and the transfer of the patients continue. Even during Operation Protective Edge [the 2014 Gaza War] for example, there were missiles from both directions but the patients came, as though nothing was happening. Both the regular patients and new ones came to us, and they were allowed to leave the PA and Gaza. Nor was there tension between the staff and the families, and we treated them the same way. In general, every child who sets foot here becomes a child of the hospital, regardless of his identity or his background.”

And still there’s an identity and a background. Are there cultural or perceptual gaps between Palestinian and Israeli patients, when it comes to medical care?

“Often the patients who come from the PA are convinced that we have the best medical care in the world and their expectations are very high, sometimes unrealistic – and then they’re extremely disappointed. To our regret, not every illness can be cured, especially genetic diseases or birth defects.

“It’s particularly difficult for me with children suffering from muscular dystrophy diseases, such as Duchenne. The child’s muscles start to atrophy, and at the age of nine they’re already in a wheelchair. There’s no cure for the disease, but an Israeli child who suffers from it gets a support system of physiotherapy and occupational therapy that contributes to his quality of life – while Palestinian children don’t have that. It’s very hard for me to deal with the fact that I can’t send them for follow-up treatment in the community. In most of the cases that come from the PA, we’re their follow-up treatment. And that’s not the same thing.”

Under what circumstances do children come to you from Arab countries?

“Children of Syrian refugees, who came via the army, were treated here and underwent cardiac surgery. “There was also a Kurdish boy from Iraq who came with a very serious cardiac problem and was successfully operated on here. We also treated a 16-year-old boy from Dubai, who came with a recurrent leukemia. He was in critical condition and during the treatment period collapsed twice. His mother almost lost hope and at one point I asked her not to accompany him, because in my experience, 60 to 70 percent of the success of the treatment depends on the positive attitude of the caregiver – and his mother was very negative.

“I got help from her brothers and the boy and told her ‘That’s enough.’ We accompanied him and helped him. I showered him myself for three days, because he couldn’t do it by himself and he was embarrassed to have the nurses in the ward or his mother shower him. After all, a 16-year-old boy. … Today he’s 19 and he’s studying at a university in England.”

You’re 67 years old. Are you planning to retire soon?

“When you help the medical staff, and accompany families and serve as their only means of communication during life-saving procedures and treatments – there’s no greater satisfaction. I’ve reached retirement age, but they asked me to stay and I’ll continue to work. At the moment I’m working in a half-time capacity.”