Israel's Missile Defense System Intercepts Rocket From Gaza Strip

IDF says it is checking the details of the incident, which come amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel's Iron Dome defense system firing to intercept incoming missiles.
Israel's Iron Dome defense system firing to intercept incoming missiles.Credit: AP
One rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted by Israel's missile defense system on Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces say.

The Israel Defense Forces said they are further checking the details of the incident, which come amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

The municipality of the border city of Sderot said that no rockets landed on Israeli territory.

On Friday night, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after two missiles were intercepted from the enclave. The army says that it targeted rocket-manufacturing facilities.

Earlier that day, seven Israelis were killed in an East Jerusalem settlement in one of the worst shooting attacks the city has witnessed in over a decade. The following day, two more Israelis were wounded in another shooting attack near Jerusalem's Old City by a 13-year-old gunman.

This came after Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp, in what the army said was a mission targeting militants. Ten Palestinians were killed during the daytime incursion - among them militants and civilians.

