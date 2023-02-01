Left-wing Activist Indicted for Attacking Police Officer in West Bank

An indictment was filed on Tuesday against Jonathan Pollak, a left-wing activist and Haaretz employee, on charges of assaulting a police officer under aggravated circumstances, rioting and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

The indictment came after Pollak was arrested on Friday while he was joining in a protest in the West Bank village of Beita against the illegal outpost of Evyatar. The indictment says Pollak threw stones at a Border Police vehicle.

Pollak denies the charges and told investigators that the two police officers in the vehicles coordinated their version of events with each other, with one telling the other to say Pollak had been throwing stones.

Prosecutors have asked to extend his remand until the end of the proceedings. A hearing on the request is expected to be held in another week, so Pollak will remain in detention until then.

In asking to extend the remand, prosecutors told the Petah Tikva Magistrates Court that Pollak had been convicted four times in the past and served two brief prison sentences as well as a suspended two-month jail term. They also asserted that the risk had intensified "in view of the period of increased tension the State of Israel is in.”

Pollak’s attorney, Riham Nasra, asked that the hearing over his extended remand be held on Tuesday or Wednesday, but the court refused. Nasra said during the hearing that even though Pollak suffers from diabetes and celiac disease, he had not been given appropriate food and that since his arrest had been eating nothing but cucumbers. Judge Erez Melamed ordered the Israel prison Service to ensure Pollak was given food appropriate to his health situation.

The right-wing organization Ad Kan said in a Twitter post on Monday that the police had asked it for assistance. “Pollak, unfortunately, we know well. The incriminating evidence we have collected and the dozens of complaints we submitted to the police to date led to his arrest, but he was quickly released and continued to endanger civilians and soldiers,” the group wrote.

Open gallery view A left-wing protest after Palestinian-Israeli violence in Tel Aviv, Israel October 9, 2015. The signs read: 'Jews and Arabs refuse to be enemies'. Credit: Reuters

It added: “We are continuing to act to bring to justice anarchists and others whose goal is to harm the State of Israel.” In response to a query from Haaretz, the police didn’t deny that it had appealed to the organization.

Pollak was arrested inside the Haaretz offices in 2020 after he refused to appear for a hearing in connection with a complaint filed by Ad Kan against him. Pollak was released after the previous attorney general, Avichai Mendelblit, ordered a stay in the proceedings against Pollak on the grounds that they were conducted improperly. Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari wrote in an opinion at the time that law enforcement is the role of the authorities and should not be done by political groups.

Open gallery view File photo: Jonathan Pollak at a protest in Bil’in, 2005. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In addition, Pollak was investigated by the police on suspicions of inciting violence and terrorism after publishing an article in Haaretz in which he wrote that "we must join the children of the stones and Molotov cocktails."

The State Prosecutor’s Office said the case was being subject to a complete investigation and that it will re-considered when it is completed.

A year later, the police arrested Pollak after questioning him in connection with a complaint filed against him by Ad Kan for joining a demonstration in Kafr Qaddum. At the end of the interrogation, he refused to sign release papers and was arrested, but was later released after Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court Judge Dorit Saban Noy ruled that the case against him was weak.

Nasra said in response that she believed that there was no evidentiary basis for the indictment filed against Polk. “All of it is based entirely on the testimonies of police officers who were heard to coordinating version of events and disrupting investigative procedures,” she said, adding that "the police's appeal to the settler organization Ad Kan, which is known to be unreliable, represents a new low in the persecution of a steadfast activist against apartheid. Jonatan should be released immediately and those who make the false complaints should be investigated."

The Israel Police said in response that it has "conducted an investigation against a number of suspects following incidents of public disorder in the Samaria sector. At the end of the investigation, the prosecutor's office decided to submit a declaration of prosecution against one of the suspects."