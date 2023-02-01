The Knesset Education, Culture and Sports Committee is holding a hearing on Wednesday on right-wing allegations that conservative opinions are being censored on Israel's university campuses. The hearing is being held at the request of Likud Knesset member Ariel Kallner, after the issue was raised by the right-wing campus organization Im Tirtzu.

A Middle Eastern studies professor from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Avi Rubin, has been summoned to appear at the hearing in connection with a lesson that he gave that was critical of the government's plans to curb the power of the Israeli judiciary, but has refused to attend. MK Kallner said that he requested the hearing due to what the lawmaker described as politicization and silencing of opinions at Israeli academic institutions.

In class, Rubin discussed the government's overhaul of the judiciary as part of a course that he is teaching on law and society in the Middle East. He used a Powerpoint presentation describing proposed legislation on the overhaul that Justice Minister Yariv Levin presented at a news conference last month.

The presentation described the proposed changes in the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee, the role of legal advisers at government ministries, granting the Knesset the power to overrule the Supreme Court with a slim majority and eliminating the court's reasonableness standard. Rubin presented alleged risks involved in the proposed changes due to the absence of institutional structures such as a constitution and two houses of parliament in Israel that would prevent the tyranny of the majority.

When asked, Rubin told his students that the concepts discussed in the lesson would be on their exam for the course. A number of students in the class complained to Im Tirtzu, which submitted a letter of complaint to the university accusing Rubin of "political coercion." Rubin and a several university administrators then received dozens of emails – sent mostly by individuals who are not in the class – complaining about the lesson.

Im Tirtzu spokesman Matan Asher told Haaretz that sending such emails is a "tool through which the average citizen who doesn't have the capability to act can protest a lecturer's forcing his students to be tested on material that he invented out of nothing."

The professor is not the "unfortunate [victim] in this story. He's the bad guy," Asher said. "You don’t give a lesson of your own accord based on your own opinion. Where do you think you are? Who are you anyway?"

Rubin said that the exam in the course would only cover the legal concepts that he presented in class and not his personal opinions, to which Asher responded, "Those aren't concepts. It's a political pamphlet."

In informing Kallner that he would not appear at Wednesday's hearing, Rubin alleged that the hearing was being convened based on false allegations by Im Tirtzu.

Open gallery view An Im Tirtzu demonstration at Ben-Gurion University last year. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

"It's part of a systematic campaign of McCarthyist persecution designed to threaten academic faculty members," Rubin said. The hearing "isn't designed to clarify the facts. A hearing entitled 'Political bias and silencing in academia' is an embarrassing display of gaslighting and has nothing to do with parliamentary activity in a democratic country."

The title, Rubin added, was like the pot calling the kettle black. Rubin expressed concern that although he is protected by academic freedom of expression, younger university professors without tenure might "censor themselves out of concern of persecution or the need to deal with gaslighting and alternative facts."