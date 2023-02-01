Israel to Slash Home Nursing From Many Infirm, Elderly Patients

Israel's Finance Ministry is planning to slash the allocations and services to elderly and infirm people for home care as part of a nursing reform, it was revealed in a draft of the Arrangements Law released last week.

Under the plan, infirm patients whose condition is categorized as light by the National Insurance Institute, will no longer be eligible for nursing services at home and the allocation of some of them will be slashed.

That funding will be passed instead to the health clinics to improve the alternative services they provide. Another sum will be passed to the Social Services Ministry to finance services for the elderly.

Finance Ministry officials argue the reform is aimed at preventing a deterioration in the patients’ condition and that the move was recommended by the inter-ministerial committee set up for this purpose.

But the ministry failed to implement all the committee’s recommendations, which also called for improving the caretakers’ employment terms, providing services to senior citizens who aren’t infirm and strengthening the social services. The committee also cautioned that there was need for further research before its recommendations are implemented.

The proposed changes are to be applied to infirm patients who apply for eligibility for nursing services from 2024 on and whose condition is categorized in the National Insurance Institute as light. Elderly infirm people in the first and second levels of functioning will receive two less eligibility points. (There are a total of six levels, with the first being the highest-functioning.)

Today people categorized in the first level may choose between assistance by means of a monthly allocation of 1,400 shekels, five and a half hours of home nursing or nine hours of treatment in their local HMO clinic. The reform denies them the possibility of receiving nursing services at home, forcing them to choose between seven hours of treatment in their HMO with no extra funding, or alternatively a monthly allocation of 900 shekels in addition to the community service, for fewer hours to be determined at a later date. Infirm patients in the second degree will also not be eligible for home nursing, but their monthly allocation will not be harmed.

In fact, the HMO’ services will totally replace the home nursing and assistance provided by the nursing companies, which will continue working only with infirm patients in worse condition. Treasury officials say the aim is to reduce the dependence on personal caretakers, so that lightly infirm patients won’t have to depend only on them and be able to use the clinics’ improved services.

The treasury says the idea behind shifting the responsibility to the HMOs is to give them incentives based on their success in preventing the patients’ deterioration. The HMOs will have to provide a minimal number of services, which will be determined in the plan. An experts’ committee will be set up to decide which services to provide. Professionals believe this will have a better effect than home nursing, the officials argue.

Ministry officials said the reason for passing the reform as part of the Arrangements Law is the strong objection to the plan of so-called pressure groups such as the nursing companies. However, they said that at this stage the plan’s details are still subject to change.

Sources opposing the plan told Haaretz it would harm the infirm and elderly patients’ financial situation, because they’ll be forced to finance the home treatments themselves. Also, numerous elderly people use some of their nursing allocation to complement the senior citizen allowance they receive from the state, without which they would be reduced to poverty.