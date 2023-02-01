Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Education Minister Seeks to Personally Approve School Visits by Politicians

Yoav Kish orders principles to report any requests by politicians to visit schools, 'in order to prevent turning educational institutions into a political front by the left and by the right'

Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Noa Shpigel
Education Minister Yoav Kish, last week.
Education Minister Yoav Kish, last week.Credit: Hadas Parush
Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kish ordered ministry officials and school principals to report to his office any requests made by politicians from the Knesset and the cabinet. He also forbade such politicians from entering school property without his approval.

The memorandum states that a school may invite politicians to speak to students, so long as a diversity of opinions and positions are presented, and as long as the conversation adheres to rules against incitement, racism and encouraging violence. The memorandum also forbids the distribution of political propaganda and inviting public figures who have criminal records.

Such orders are usually sent by ministry officials, not by the minister himself.

The minister’s office told Haaretz that the memorandum was “clarifying an existing regulation.” It was sent in response to requests by lawmakers to enter schools, "in order to prevent turning educational institutions into a political front by the left and by the right, and in order to preserve the neutral public image of educational institutions and their work, as it should be.”

It added that the order is in line with the director general’s guidelines, even though the memorandum recommends "working in educational activity on the subject of the political system over the years, and not only in an election year.”

Thus, the memorandum recommends designating the Knesset's anniversary – which falls on the Jewish arbor day of Tu Bishvat, next week – as a date around which lawmakers can be invited "for a discussion about their public work or panels on various issues on the public agenda.”

In response to the education minister’s order, Labor MK Gilad Kariv announced that he will visit the Herzliya Hebrew Gymnasium High School in Tel Aviv on Thursday, at the invitation of Principal Zeev Dagani.

“Minister Kish believes in privatizing the education system until it comes to democratic values for education and active citizenship," Kariv said, "there he is interested in monopolization and control. The minister perhaps forgot that he is the education minister and not the re-education minister. But he will find that principals, teachers, mayors and parents in particular will not let him realize his destructive intentions.” He added, “The though police he supports will not be in our children's schools.”

