Israeli Court Orders Religious School to Temporarily Halt Removal of Transgender Student

An Israeli court ordered the Education Ministry to temporarily halt the removal of a third grade transgender student from their school until the ongoing legal process in the case is completed.

This reverses the Education Ministry's decision from last week to remove the child from the religious school he attends and send he to another school due to "considerations of the student's welfare," following pressure exerted by parents of other students.

Earlier this month, parents of several of the student’s classmates asked the Lod District Court to order the Education Ministry and Givat Shmuel municipality to require the student – which the suit referred to as “girl student” – to come to school “in clothing that matches her biological sex” and stop referring to himself as a boy.

Alternatively, they asked the court to allow them to register their children at another state-religious school that “follows their education direction.” In recent weeks, the parents refused to send their children to school, and taught them independently and unlawfully in a synagogue in the city.

Last week, the parents agreed to return their children to school, after the Education Ministry’s Central District Chief, Varda Ophir, ruled that the student must be transferred to another school. Officials in the education ministry denied that such a decision took place, even though the ministry has itself stated before the court that “the ruling was taken after considering the student’s best interests.”

Regarding the parents’ demand that the school should address the student as a girl, Judge Schwartz wrote that it is not in line with the provisions of the Student Rights Law and the Education Ministry Executive Director’s Circular.

Open gallery view Michael Sfard , the child's lawyer. Credit: Moti Milrod

The judge also noted that taking the students out of the school was tantamount to “illegitimately taking the law in their own hands,” as the parents did so even before they received permission for it from the Education Ministry or from the municipality officials.

He went on to impose legal costs on the parents for the benefit of the municipality, the education ministry and the student’s family.

Michael Sfard, the attorney representing the child, told Haaretz that the ministry’s decision last week “sends a message that parents who are determined, loud and violent enough can force any student whose dealing with exceptional [situations] of any kind to be removed from school.”