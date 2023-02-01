Israel's Council for Higher Education is examining the possibility of recognizing students whose parents did not attend university as a special category, making them eligible for the kind of financial aid given to members of other groups such as ultra-Orthodox Jews, Arab citizens of Israel or Israeli Jews of Ethiopian descent.

According to a report by the Israel Young Academy published last week, while 55 percent of high school graduates in recent decades were born to parents without higher education, only about one-third of university bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates and just 15 percent of doctoral degree graduates were first-generation students.

Their findings support figures published last year by the Central Bureau of Statistics showing that people whose parents do not have an academic education are half as likely to obtain higher education than their peers with university-educated parents. That proportion drops to one-third for universities (as opposed to colleges), and to one-tenth for prestigious fields of study such as medicine.

The report, which includes an analysis of the distribution of students across degrees and universities, was compiled by Profs. Miri Yemini of Tel Aviv University, Inbal Arnon of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Itzik Mizrahi of Ben-Gurion University. Israel Young Academy was founded by the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities to promote science and the study of science, including by underrepresented groups, among other goals.

The term “first-generation student” refers to students in higher education whose parents did not complete a bachelor’s degree and is used in many countries to develop programs to support them. The Israel Young Academy report notes that many in this group have additional demographic characteristics, such as a background of low income, immigration and belonging to an ethnic or religious minority, but adds: “Many studies show that parental education is the most salient predictive variable for the acquisition of higher education.” Therefore, the authors write, it is important to include it as a factor when developing a program to support these students.

The report points to large differences among the educational institutions in the proportion of first-generation graduates. They represent about 25 percent of bachelor’s degree holders from Hebrew University, Haifa’s Technion and Tel Aviv University, compared to about 40 percent at the University of Haifa, Bar-Ilan University and Ariel University. Their numbers even out at the country’s public and private academic colleges, to around half of graduates, and the disparities increase with the more advanced degrees: The proportion of first-generation graduates among doctoral degree recipients at Hebrew University, the Technion and the Weizmann Institute of Science is around 17 percent, and around 25 percent for Bar-Ilan, Haifa and Ariel.

Open gallery view Students protesting the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, January 2023 Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Most first-generation students of education – about 75 percent at the undergraduate level, 80 percent of master’s students and 88 percent of doctoral candidates in the field – do not belong to one of the categories that is currently recognized for financial or other aid, and therefore are not eligible for such support from the official, nationwide programs.

In recent years, studies around the world and to an increasing extent also in Israel point to many barriers faced by prospective first-generation students, including a lack of access to institutions of higher education and information about them and the application process as well as a lack of support mechanisms in the family, the community and in the institutions themselves. A person who is familiar with the data and requested anonymity told Haaretz that the most selective programs, whose graduates earn more, either fail or do not even try to make a special effort to recruit first-generation students.

According to several sources privy to the details, the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council for Higher Education has discussed whether to recognize first-generation students as a special category and if so how to allocate aid to them. Arnon, a professor of psychology, told Haaretz that first-generation students should be defined as a separate group “because many of them do not receive aid through the existing mechanisms.”

Open gallery view Tel Aviv University’s campus. Credit: Moti Milrod

Mizrahi, a microbiologist, says that because the criteria for this group are clear, it makes it possible to focus support on specific students. He added that belonging to this group also carries with it “a positive image, which enables the creation of solidarity between different groups that suffer from common difficulties.” According to him, “It’s a term that gives power to those who need it, without the label of being pitiable.”

In a written response, the Council for Higher Education stated that as part of its multiyear plan for 2023-28 the council is reviewing the policy for making higher education accessible to different populations, including the examination of “diverse and appropriate definitions that will allow appropriate treatment of [first-generation] candidates and students. The indicators and criteria on this topic will be discussed soon. Only after the decision in principle is made will the various definitions be examined, which reflect in the most correct way the population group that requires a coordinated policy of access to higher education.”