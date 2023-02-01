Israeli Arab Man Suspected of Ordering Wife's Murder to Receive Custody of Daughter

An Israeli court ruled on Tuesday that a man suspected of ordering his estranged wife's murder will receive full custody of one of his daughters.

The girl is currently in the care of her grandmother, where she and her sisters have stayed since the murder of her mother, Rabab Abu Siam, last year. The ruling, by the Lod Magistrate's Court for Youth, was made based on a report that the city's welfare department conducted, stating that there is “a very positive connection” between the father and his three-year-old daughter.

The state has not filed an indictment against the man, whose name has been withheld due to a gag order, despite the suspicions, and cannot deny him custody for being a suspect alone.

The court also ruled that their other two children, ages 6 and 11, will be sent to the Welfare Ministry’s emergency center, after professionals involved in the case got the impression that the girls are afraid of living next to their father and one of them has refused to meet him. The center will examine the girls and file a report to the court that cannot be appealed and will decide definitively whether the father will be denied custody over them.

Open gallery view Police forces at the shooting scene, in Lod, in 2022. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Haaretz reported (in Hebrew) in September that the Sharia court granted extended custody over the three girls to Siam’s mother, Amina, despite a request by the father to get them back. After the court’s decision, welfare officials examined the potential danger the father posed to his daughters.

He cooperated during that review and promised to participate in parenting courses. Their grandmother, according to sources familiar with the case, refused to bring the girls to meetings with him and opposed any contact with him. The grandmother complained that her former son-in-law, who had divorced Abu Siam, had threatened her life due to his desire to have time taking care of the girls and that he was behind a shooting at her family home in October.

“These girls saw their mother murdered in front of their eyes. They didn’t sleep at night for months,” Amina Abu Siam told Haaretz after the ruling. “Perhaps I have no money, but I prepare food for them every day, help with homework and give them all the love possible. I want them to live a normal life, in the school they know, in the neighborhood they know. As far as I’m concerned, better they should live with the man who murdered my daughter and not move to a boarding school.”

Abu Siam’s mother filed a petition for custody of her granddaughters after the murder. She withdrew it at the end of last year after receiving continuous threats against her life. Although she withdrew the request, the Sharia court continued to temporarily extend her custody over the grandchildren through June 2023 or a court decision. Because she withdrew the request, the possibility of her getting visitation rights by the court was not put to the test during Tuesday’s hearing.

Abu Siam was murdered on July 26 in her backyard in Lod. She was in the process of getting divorced, and the police had considered her to be in great danger.

Before the murder, Abu Siam had complained to the authorities a number of times that her ex-husband was threatening her. His family is known to the police, and the crime organization pressured her during the final months of her life to receive protection. Her husband left Israel shortly before the murder and was arrested about a week later at Ben-Gurion International Airport when he returned. After 15 days in custody, he was released with restrictions.

Abu Siam was offered protection plans by police several times, including suggestions to live in a shelter, having a distress button for emergencies and frequent police patrols at home. But local officials say she refused. "She didn't want to go to the shelter because she wanted to stay with her daughters," her friend recounts. "This is the only thing she wanted in life – to live in peace, for her and her children."

At one point, police even had Abu Siam sign a document in which she pledged not to return to Lod. However, she returned there shortly before the murder, to be with her daughters.

Her husband left Israel shortly before the murder and was arrested about a week later at Ben-Gurion International Airport when he returned. After 15 days in custody, he was released with restrictions.