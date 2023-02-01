Shas party chairman Arye Dery continued to act as Israel's health and interior minister this week, holding work meetings with officials from the health, interior and finance ministries in his Jerusalem home, Haaretz’s business daily TheMarker has learned.

The meetings were held despite the High Court of Justice ruling that Dery may not act as a minister and despite the fact that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Dery – at least officially – following the verdict.

The meetings dealt with preparations for the state budget, the Arrangements Law and other issues.

Last week Shas appointed MKs Michael Malkieli and Yoav Bentzur as acting interior and health ministers. The two also serve as ministers in other ministries. Malkieli is the minister of religious services and Bentzur is the labor minister who will also be in charge of the National Insurance Institute.

Bentzur and Malkieli did not attend the work meetings in Dery’s home and do not appear to be involved at all in the health and interior ministries’ affairs.

After Dery’s dismissal, his son Yanki wrote in his Twitter account that “no stranger will sit on his chair.” Evidently Dery, who said after the ruling that “if they close the door, we’ll enter through the window, if they close the window, we’ll break through the ceiling. With God’s help,” is still calling the shots in the ministries.

Dery hopes to return officially to his post as minister shortly. The coalition is drafting a new proposal in a bid to legitimize his appointment as minister and to override his disqualification by the High Court of Justice.

The proposal is an amendment to the Basic Law: Government and stipulates that the court isn’t authorized to judicially criticize the appointment of ministers and their identity for any reason. “In the matter of ministers’ appointment, identity and removing them from office, the court will not examine the reasoning of the appointing official or the appointment’s authorizer,” the proposal says.

Shas said in response: “As Shas chairman, MK Arye Dery is signed on coalition agreements pertaining to cabinet ministries headed by the party members. As party head and one of the coalition leaders, he met with professional officials and treasury people to bring about the implementation of the coalition agreements in the best way for the public good.”

The Finance Ministry said in response: “Arye Dery serves as chairman of Shas, which is a coalition partner. Ahead of approving the state budget, the Finance Ministry is holding, as customary, talks with the coalition heads regarding the budget.”

The health and interior ministries declined to answer TheMarker.