Despite Widespread Protest, Israel Forging Ahead With Judicial Overhaul

The more time passes, the clearer the picture becomes – this isn’t an orderly reform that seeks to correct and improve the legal system’s shortcomings, but a violent, humiliating campaign of vengeance led by a government with no shame and no mixed feelings.

The amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, known in Knesset jargon as the “second Dery law,” is meant to end judicial review of ministerial appointments. It’s a personal law from A to Z, protecting a minister’s right to commit a crime and then lie to the court. It reveals not only flawed values and a lack of moral inhibitions, but also arrogance and chutzpah.

“Even someone who doesn’t understand what an override clause is, and doesn’t want to understand it, understands what’s going on here very well,” an opposition MK said. “The government is working with all its might to legitimize corruption, and to this end, it’s crushing the court.”

They’re so power-drunk and shameless that instead of playing down their plans at this polarized moment, they are sticking their fingers in the eyes of any Israeli who sees any value whatsoever to upholding the law.

And in this entire glorious government coalition, there wasn’t even one righteous man who would say that not only has the madness overflowed the pot, but it’s now dirtying the entire kitchen.

Arye Dery’s Shas party insisted that it isn’t the one promoting the bill, which every member of the coalition signed, but Knesset House Committee Chairman Ofir Katz and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Shas sources said Dery actually moderated the bill, whose first draft was much more extreme.

This bill comes on top of the government’s race to enact its legal revolution. The coalition has contemptuously rejected the very generous dialogue offer made to it – freezing the legislation in exchange for a dialogue about changes to the legal system (“Why? Who asked them, anyway?”).

If this government really wanted to serve all Israelis, and not just its voters, who above all enjoy watching leftists suffer, there would be no real reason to reject this offer. If the government’s Knesset majority exists and isn’t going to change, if it is really going to rule here for four years as it says, what’s so urgent about moving so quickly to implement such a dramatic change, which will turn the rift between the blocs into an irreparable breach?

Both sides agree that the sharpest disagreements are over changes to the Judicial Appointments Committee’s composition and a bill to turn ministry legal advisers into positions of trust rather than gatekeepers. Among senior jurists, and even ordinary people fearful for the country, all kinds of ideas have been circulating that could resolve the disputes and lead to a fair, consensual solution that would give fair expression to the right’s arguments against the legal system while also preserving a suitable balance among the branches of government.

But for now, the coalition is making sure to send the message that there’s no one to talk to and nothing to talk about. After Justice Minister Yariv Levin submitted the most extreme proposal possible, using the biggest sledgehammers, any retreat would be seen as capitulation.

“Obviously there are people in Likud who criticize the reform, and especially how it’s being carried out – was it worth doing it now, would it have paid to do it in pieces, or less demonstratively?” one coalition MK said. “But either way, in the current situation, even if the leadership thinks otherwise, our base won’t let us back down. It would be seen as weakness. There’s no ladder that can get us down from this tree.”

Exacerbating all this are the rising tempers in the Knesset Constitution Committee, where chairman Simcha Rothman scolded the committee’s legal adviser this week for a legal opinion arguing that Rothman’s proposal, which is very similar to Levin’s, would deal a real blow to democracy.

“Rothman, for all his extremism, isn’t a rude person in any way,” said one MK who attended that day’s committee meeting. “But this week, we saw him simply lose it. For all his knowledge, and he does have knowledge, things aren’t coming together for him in reality. When you act unwisely, by force, it becomes weakness.”

But every minor weakening invites a new explosion. On Monday, Rothman unveiled a bill to bar essential workers from striking, including a provision restricting “sympathy strikes for a dispute that has no connection to the workplace” (unless at least half the workers vote to support the strike in a secret ballot).

The goal is clear – to keep the Histadrut labor federation from joining the wave of protests. And the strategy is also clear – never get off the offensive.