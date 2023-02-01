Called to the Bar: Legal Scholars Hit Tel Aviv Pubs to Warn Against Judicial Overhaul

Fierce discussion about the controversial legal overhaul being pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is everywhere in Israel at the moment. So why not over beer and cocktails with some background music playing?

A small group of impassioned law professors and university students have decided that the buzzing bars and restaurants of Tel Aviv are the perfect place to hammer home the dire threat they believe the proposed judicial changes pose to the happy-go-lucky lifestyle many of the bar-goers enjoy.

The group launched their operation last week and on Monday night assembled by the iconic Dizengoff Square fountain, prior to heading to local bars with names like Bellboy, Spicehaus and Dizzy Frishdon to spread the word.

Bundled up in a jacket and knitted cap on a chilly night, Reichman University law professor Eliav Lieblich briefed the group, explaining that their goal was to move the needle in whatever way possible.

The students listened raptly, some of them doing so while putting the finishing touches to signs they would carry into the bars. These invited conversation about the government plan that would allow lawmakers to override Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset and restructure the Judicial Appointments Committee in a way that would give the ruling coalition the final word in choosing judges.

Open gallery view Ophir Dayan, right, explaining the plan of action to other volunteers about to hit Tel Aviv's bars. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

“First, ask them what they already know about the ‘reforms’ and what they think, so you know what your starting point is,” Lieblich advised.

For those siding with the government and willing to defend the proposed overhaul, changing their minds utterly may be an unrealistic goal, he said. However, it should be possible to “plant the seeds of doubt” by dispelling some of the underlying assumptions created by oft-repeated talking points in the media.

“People who say they’re for the reform – ask them if they really know what it means,” Lieblich said. “They will say they’re for it because they like the current government. But then ask them to explain what they think it contains, and that’s when you can challenge their assumptions,” he added, reminding them to “be positive and smile.”

But even those who indicate that they oppose the overhaul, he noted, need explanations and encouragement to speak out, and become more active in the fight against them.

Ophir Dayan, a 26-year-old law and management student at Tel Aviv University who also took part in the campaign the previous week, dove right in, approaching a group sipping cocktails at the Concierge Bar.

Open gallery view A heated debate about the judicial overhaul at a Tel Aviv bar on Monday evening. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Alma Raviv, 26, sat at the center, fully engaged in Dayan’s animated explanation of the dangers of eroding Basic Laws (Israel’s central body of legislation, encoding the structure of government and civil rights), the override clause and the “absolute power” it would hand to the ruling coalition, and the ways in which a weakened judiciary can threaten individual rights for minorities, women and other groups.

As Dayan concluded, Raviv asked what they could do to help. The law student was armed with suggestions.

“Talk to your family and friends – explain to them what I’ve explained to you,” she said. “And raise your voice, come to the demonstrations. If we can go from 120,000 protesters to 200,000 to 400,000, we can do it. It can happen; we can change things.”

Raviv said she found Dayan persuasive and was impressed with the campaign. “My only criticism is that they’re talking to the people who are already convinced. I’m originally from Jerusalem. They need to go talk to people in the bars there, or, better yet, in the outlying parts of the country, to find more people who need to be persuaded. They aren’t here in Tel Aviv,” she said.

However, Prof. Yaniv Roznai, another law professor from Reichman University accompanying the group, rejected this assumption.

“This is what we thought when we began going to the bars last week,” he said. “We thought, Okay, maybe we don’t really need to talk to the people in Tel Aviv – that we would be preaching to the converted. But the truth is that so many people don’t really know what the reforms mean. Now, that might not make them support it, but it makes them indifferent and we have to try to disrupt that indifference. And there are also people in the Tel Aviv bars who say they support the reforms.”

Intense debate

A repeated theme among the young bar-goers – both rightists and leftists – was that the fight was politically motivated and just another route to opposing Netanyahu.

“This is about power, not about left versus right,” Reichman University Prof. Adam Shinar told a young woman named Liron Katz, a 23-year-old computer science student. “It’s about all of the power being concentrated in one place. Once you put this much power into the prime minister’s hands, no one is going to reverse it, not on the left or on the right. Nobody should have that amount of power – neither Bibi [Netanyahu] nor [opposition leader] Yair Lapid nor [National Unity Party Chairman] Benny Gantz, nor anyone else. We can’t depend on our politicians, whether we agree with them or not. We have to rely on laws and institutions. I promise you: if it was Lapid who wanted these reforms, I absolutely wouldn’t support them.”

Open gallery view Yael, right, a law student at Tel Aviv University, engaging revelers in debate in Tel Aviv. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Hagar Kaminer, 25, is a law and philosophy student at Tel Aviv University. “It’s amazing how again and again you hear them echo the arguments being put forward by Bibi and other leaders,” she said, moving between groups at Arale Pizza. “Their messaging really works.”

At the Simta Bar, Lieblich approached two friends sharing beers – Israel Benisti, 22, and Tomer Uzan, 26 – and the three quickly engaged in intense debate. Uzan challenged the law professor on a number of points, including why politicians controlling judicial appointments should be objectionable in Israel when that is the system in the United States.

Lieblich responded with a patient explanation of the differences between the two systems. “In America, they have a Senate that the president doesn’t control, and the Senate has to approve federal judges. And that’s only on the federal level,” he said. “The selection of judges in state courts has absolutely nothing to do with the national government. Here in Israel, things are very different: it’s all top down.”

Open gallery view Trying to plant “seeds of doubt” among bar-goers in Tel Aviv. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Uzan was not ultimately persuaded. “I still think the Supreme Court has too much power, I don’t think it’s pluralistic enough and I do think the fight is political and coming from people who hate the right,” he said. “If it was Yair Lapid or Benny Gantz proposing this, I don’t think there would be this kind of fuss and opposition and mass demonstration.”

Still, it appeared that the hoped-for “seeds of doubt” had been planted. After hearing Lieblich out, Uzan said, “I want to make sure that I have my facts right. So I plan to go home and check.”