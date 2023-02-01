Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting on Tuesday morning with “emerging leaders” of Israeli civil society organization was curious on two counts. These meetings are usually held by senior American diplomats when visiting non-democratic countries. Blinken and his predecessors didn’t hold them in previous trips to Israel.

The other interesting detail was that while groups working for LGBTQ rights, better integration for ultra-Orthodox and Arabs in Israel’s workforce and Jewish-Arab co-existence were invited, there were no representatives of human-rights groups or those working to end the occupation of the West Bank. The choice of guests seemed to be tailored to addressing the American concerns over the domestic and especially the legal plans of the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

That concern was on full display also in the remarks Blinken made in front of the media at his meeting with the prime minister. Beyond the bland and rather usual statements on the need for Israelis and Palestinians to work at ending the recent wave of violence, America’s desire to see more Arab countries join the Abraham Accords process and of course the joint front against Iran, Blinken was forceful in expressing “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society – and the vibrancy of Israel’s civil society has been on full display of late.”

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Monday. Credit: POOL/ REUTERS

He could only be talking about one thing that’s been on full display of late and that’s the growing tide of protest against the government’s plans to drastically weaken the Supreme Court. But he went even further.

“The commitment of people in both our countries to make their voices heard, to defend their rights, is one of the unique strengths of our democracies,” he spelled it out to Netanyahu standing besides him. “Another is a recognition that building consensus for new proposals is the most effective way to ensure they’re embraced and that they endure.”

It was an unprecedented intervention by the secretary of state in Israel’s internal politics. A polite, yet very firm admonishment of the way the government has been steamrollering its legal “reforms.” It also made the Biden administration’s priorities very clear. This is the issue on which they are planning to push Netanyahu.

The head of one of the Israeli organizations still valiantly trying to draw attention to the occupation said this week that “we’ve basically been left out in the cold. We also of course oppose Netanyahu’s legal plans, but the fight against them has pushed us off the agenda.”

Under the Obama administration, the two main bones of contention between the U.S. and Netanyahu were the Palestinians and Iran. Blinken’s visit showed that on the Palestinians the U.S. is mainly hoping to avoid another outbreak of violence and prevent drastic moves by Israel in the West Bank. On Iran, now that the nuclear agreement is all but dead and buried and the regime in Tehran is supplying Russia with drones and missiles for use in Ukraine, they are largely on the same page with Israel. But Netanyahu’s legal “reform” is something they are planning to tackle.

Blinken’s emphases are instructive. He seems much more worried about the internal state of Israeli democracy than the possibility of a major escalation in violence between Israel and the Palestinians. On that front, it seems that a brief visit to Ramallah and a discreet warning to Netanyahu not to go ahead with the eviction of Khan al-Ahmar sufficed. Meanwhile, the lack of anything resembling a diplomatic process to try to end the nearly 56-year-old occupation doesn’t seem to bother him or the administration.

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas shake hands following their meeting in the West Bank town of Ramallah, Tuesday. Credit: Ronaldo Schemidt /AP

Meanwhile, it looks as if the American need to believe in the viability of Israel’s democracy is the overriding matter on the agenda between the two countries.

Since Joe Biden’s inauguration two years ago, one thing has been clear. The most experienced foreign-policy president to ever sit in the Oval Office, the man who famously met every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir, has decided not to expend any political capital on the thankless task of trying to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict. He saw how all his predecessors over the past 50 years failed and realized it simply wasn’t worth his precious time. He came to office with China, COVID and climate change dominating his agenda and since then has also had to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Of course, when Israel and Hamas were at war, he was prepared to help broker a cease-fire and when it wasn’t Netanyahu in power, he was happy to pay Israel a short visit. But the Palestinian issue is way down his priority list and is likely to remain there.

But it seems like the Biden administration feels that on this new Israeli issue, they do have influence. They can’t force Netanyahu to abandon his plans to eviscerate the judiciary, but they have ways to make his life that much harder if he continues doing so. Blinken’s messages are just the start. With the focus in Israel now on the potential impact the legal overhaul will have on the economy, it won’t take much more than a chance remark from an administration official, or a friendly figure in business, about how investments in Israel will be affected, to pile more pressure on Netanyahu.

For those fighting for the survival of Israel’s limited and fragile democracy this is good news. For those who still hope to keep the Palestinian cause on the international agenda, it isn’t. Those are the priorities now.