Winter began in earnest this week in Israel with heavy rain – and the season’s first snowfall in the Golan Heights. This was just days after the Israel Meteorological Service declared 2023 “one of the driest years in the last 80 years” for the Central and Eastern Galilee and in the Hula Valley, all of which are in the north of the country.

“The winter of 2023 refuses to take off,” the meteorological service declared shortly before this week's rain began on Tuesday. Israel had just entered the second half of what is usually its winter rainy season, but up to that point, “few winters [had been] worse than this one at this point in time, at least in terms of precipitation,” the weather service said.

Open gallery view The Zikim beach near Ashkelon on Wednesday. Credit: Emil Salman

But by Tuesday night, rain was pounding the center of the country and the Sea of Galilee rose 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) in 24 hours. There was snow on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights and showers and thunderstorms were in the forecast in the north and along the coast through Wednesday. About 30 centimeters had accumulated on the foot of Mount Hermon over a 24-hour period and more snow was expected on Wednesday. The ski slope on the mountain is closed to visitors at the moment, however.

Snow in the Golan Heights on Tuesday.

Open gallery view The Tel Aviv waterfront on Wednesday. Credit: Hadash Parush

Strong winds and sandstorms were forecast for the south. By the afternoon on Wednesday, the rain was to spread to the Negev “with a risk of flash floods in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area and in the southern wadis,” the weather service predicted. Scattered showers and below average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Unlike this year, last winter's storms brought substantial precipitation to the country, blanketing Jerusalem with snow and producing a month’s worth of rainfall fall in just two days in December.

With reporting by Adi Hashmonai.