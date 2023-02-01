WASHINGTON - Nearly 170 significant American-Jewish leaders on Wednesday called for a "critical and necessary debate" on several policies undertaken by Israel's far-right government while decrying the use of antisemitism as a political weapon.

The joint statement — whose signatories include the former heads of four major rabbinical seminaries, two former policymakers, three retired ambassadors and senior past leaders of Jewish Federations, the United Jewish Appeal, AIPAC, and the Obama administration — was released acknowledging both the latest escalation of violence plaguing the region and current political considerations on the ground in America.

“We don't take lightly the responsibility of making this statement at a time of escalating violence,” said Alan Solow, a former Chairman of the Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations who is one of the statement’s organizers.

“Criticism of Israel is bound to intensify as this new government’s policies unfold. Defenders of those policies will use false accusations of antisemitism to tarnish Israel’s critics and create political divisions in Washington and within the Jewish community. This will only hurt Israel by stifling the inevitable debate about critical issues facing Israel,” he added.

“As the 118th Congress begins its work,” they write, “we believe it is important to state our concerns—which are widely shared by supporters of Israel here and around the world and by a significant number of Israelis—regarding some of the policies proposed by members of Israel's new government.”

The statement's signatories note that this pivotal moment in both countries serves as an opportunity to maintain and uphold the bipartisan relationship, stressing that "criticisms emanate from a love for Israel and a steadfast support for its security and well-being."

The statement specifically highlights attempts at dramatically overhauling Israel's judiciary, modifying the Law of return to change the status quo on Jewish conversions and calls to outlaw non-Orthodox prayer at the Western Wall. They also note the greater geopolitical steps that could further inflame tensions and cause harm, such as disrupting the Temple Mount status quo, legitimizing settlement outposts retroactively and expanding Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.

Proactively dismissing any criticism of their statement as antisemitic, the letter argues that "whether or not one agrees with a particular criticism, such critiques of Israeli policy are not antisemitic. Indeed, they reflect a real concern that the new government’s direction mirrors anti-democratic trends that we see arising elsewhere—in other nations and here in the U.S., rather than reinforcing the shared democratic values that are foundational to the U.S.-Israel relationship."

They acknowledge antisemitism's presence in debates surrounding Israel relating to denying Jewish people the right to self-determination, singling out Israel, using Israel or Zionism as a surrogate or holding Jews collectively responsible, or trafficking in tropes of dual loyalty among American Jews.

"Accusations of antisemitism, however, must not be abused or misused. Indeed, it is profoundly irresponsible to conflate charges of antisemitism with criticism of Israeli policies, especially when antisemitism is on the rise in our country and elsewhere around the world," they argue.

They further note that promoting equal rights and justice for all is not antisemitic or anti-Israel, nor is it antisemitic to hold Israel to the standards that guide the general U.S. commitment to human rights.

"Turning political disputes about the policies of the Israeli government into an argument about antisemitism interferes with the critical and necessary debate about these policies. It also makes it harder to fight antisemitism by diverting attention away from genuine occurrences of anti-Jewish bigotry and hate," they stress. "The bottom line is this: There is no contradiction between combating antisemitism and criticizing the deeply troubling policies of the new Israeli government. Those who employ accusations of antisemitism as a political weapon poison the debate, and they weaken our ability to fight real antisemitism and effectively advocate for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship."